Xiaomi Redmi K20 launch on July 17: Price in India, features, specification
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17: Expected prices, features, specifications

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the much-rumored Redmi K20 series will launch in India on July 17. Here’s a look at the smartphones’ features and specifications.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 12:27 PM IST
Just yesterday, Xiaomi launched the affordable Redmi 7A in India. Now, the company is gearing up for another launch event later this month. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the much-rumored Redmi K20 launch will take place on July 17. This falls in line with some of the teasers on the company’s social channels.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 India launch details

As mentioned, the Redmi K20 series will launch in India on July 17. The series is likely to include three devices, namely Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, and a Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were initially launched in China in May.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro prices in India (expected)

It is speculated that the pricing for the Redmi K20 series in the Indian market will remain close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 (64GB+6GB RAM) pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000). The top variant (128GB+6GB RAM) costs RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000).

The Redmi K20 Pro base variant (64GB+6GB RAM), on the other hand, costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The top variant (256GB+6GB RAM) costs RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000). There is currently no word on the pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro features, specifications

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. There’s a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up 20-megapixel selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, while the Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Both devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera.

The handsets also offer support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

