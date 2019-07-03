It’s been a month since Xiaomi asked fans to wait for Redmi K20 series India launch. The company had provided a tentative six week timeline, but there was no confirmed launch date back then. Now, it seems the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will finally make it to India on July 17. Xiaomi India MD and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, has tweeted about the ‘Mi Pop’ event in New Delhi on July 17, asking Mi Fans to join them for celebration of Xiaomi’s 5-year anniversary.

Initial rumors were that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi K20 series on July 15, the same day when the company turns 5 in India. Interestingly, Realme has already announced their Realme X launch date for July 15, and it seems Xiaomi had to reschedule the launch accordingly.

Mi fans! #MiPop is back 🎉🎉 As #MiTurns5, I would like to thank all of you for your love & support over last 5 years. #NoMiWithoutYou 😍 It's time to party! 🎊 Let’s have a fan-tastic celebration @ #MiPop @ 17th July in New Delhi. Register: https://t.co/j4MjpmbAwA#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/or7FTCHXaB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 2, 2019

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in China in May. Xiaomi is aggressively teasing the India launch and is trolling OnePlus in every way possible. The company teased the Redmi K20 Pro as the “World’s Fastest Phone” as per AnTuTu scores. Previously, the company trolled OnePlus with ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ teasers and billboards in India.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India (expected)

It is speculated that the pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the Indian market will remain close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The other 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). It goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Camera-wise, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh