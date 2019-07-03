comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date revealed
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date could be July 17
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date could be July 17

News

Initial rumors were that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi K20 series on July 15, the same day when the company turns 5 in India. Manu Kumar Jain's tweet suggests that July 17 is the new date.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 12:09 PM IST
manu-kumar-jain-redmi-k20-pro

It’s been a month since Xiaomi asked fans to wait for Redmi K20 series India launch. The company had provided a tentative six week timeline, but there was no confirmed launch date back then. Now, it seems the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will finally make it to India on July 17. Xiaomi India MD and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, has tweeted about the ‘Mi Pop’ event in New Delhi on July 17, asking Mi Fans to join them for celebration of Xiaomi’s 5-year anniversary.

Initial rumors were that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi K20 series on July 15, the same day when the company turns 5 in India. Interestingly, Realme has already announced their Realme X launch date for July 15, and it seems Xiaomi had to reschedule the launch accordingly.

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in China in May. Xiaomi is aggressively teasing the India launch and is trolling OnePlus in every way possible. The company teased the Redmi K20 Pro as the “World’s Fastest Phone” as per AnTuTu scores. Previously, the company trolled OnePlus with ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ teasers and billboards in India.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India (expected)

It is speculated that the pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the Indian market will remain close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The other 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). It goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Camera-wise, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple cameras - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

5
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 12:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
thumb-img
News
Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date teased
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date teased
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

News

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

News

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

Most Popular

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6GB/64GB model in India: Price, sale date

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6GB/64GB model in India: Price, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर्स ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री 5GB डाटा और 25 प्रतिशत कैशबैक

WhatsApp जल्द ही Android app में QR Code स्कैनर फीचर को कर सकती है रिलीज

Xiaomi ने चीन में लॉन्च किए Mi CC सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo के सब-ब्रांड iQOO ने लॉन्च किया गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन iQOO Neo, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG W10, W30 आज भारत में पहली बार दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

News

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000
News
Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

News

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels
Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

News

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series