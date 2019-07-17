comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 India launch today: Check specs, live stream details
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, features

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 smartphones will make their debut in India today. Read on to know more about the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20's India launch event details, expected price, specifications, features and more.

  • Published: July 17, 2019 9:09 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-k20-pro-back-colors

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 smartphones in India today. The new Redmi devices were first launched in China back in May. Both the handsets boast a 3D four-curved arc body as well as an elevating selfie camera. There is a triple-camera setup at the back as well, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Both the handsets will reportedly be available via Flipkart. Read on to know more about the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20’s India launch event details, expected price, specifications, features and more.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20: Price in India (expected)

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series today. It is widely rumored that the pricing for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in the Indian market will remain close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The other 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000).

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in July 2019: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Phantom 9, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in July 2019: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Phantom 9, Galaxy M30 and more

The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Besides, the company is also expected to launch a special edition of the Redmi K20 Pro, as per a teaser by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch live stream details

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K20 and its Pro version in New Delhi at 12:00AM today. You can watch the event live on the company’s Mi.com website, YouTube channel, and on Xiaomi’s social media channels.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications, features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. There is a pop-up selfie camera too. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Xiaomi invests in semiconductor designer; likely to be a part of 'Make in China 2025' initiative

Also Read

Xiaomi invests in semiconductor designer; likely to be a part of ‘Make in China 2025’ initiative

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Optics wise, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The Redmi K20 series features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The more premium version supports Hi-Fi audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 9:09 AM IST

