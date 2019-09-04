Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series now comes in Pearl White color

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series is now available in pearl white color as well. The smartphones were initially launched in carbon black, flame red and glacier blue color variants. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is adding a fourth color option to its flagship smartphone lineup. The new pearl white color looks nearly identical to the more than white color option seen with Mi A3. It also takes a subtler approach from gradient variants like OnePlus 7 Pro’s Almond color variant.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Price and Sale details

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro from Xiaomi are now available in Pearl White color variant as well. The new color variant will be available for purchase starting 12:00PM IST on September 4. It will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home Store. The company is retaining the same price for the device. The 6GB RAM variant of Redmi K20 with 64GB storage is available for Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 23,999. The 6GB RAM variant of Redmi K20 Pro is available for Rs 27,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 30,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications

The Redmi K20 Series is the new premium flagship smartphone from India’s leading smartphone maker. Both the devices feature new aura prime design with glass back and option for gradient finish. They feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 while K20 Pro gets flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

For imaging, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro features a triple rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main camera paired with 13-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, these devices feature a 20-megapixel pop-up camera module. Both the devices run Android Pie and support dual-band GPS, NFC, audio jack and 4G LTE. They pack a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging on Redmi K20 and 27W fast charging on Redmi K20 Pro.

