Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has emerged as the best selling smartphone in the above $300 price segment. According to Canalys, the smartphone was the number one device in the above $300 price segment during the quarter ending September. Since its launch in India in July, the smartphone has become a best seller in the premium segment. Xiaomi claims to have sold over 4.5 million devices in the Redmi K20 series globally since launch. Now, the devices are getting a feature that owners will appreaciate the most.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series Get HD Video Playback

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will finally support HD video playback in Amazon Prime Video. Since its launch, the support for HD video playback has been a missing feature on Redmi K20 series. While the smartphones have received multiple software updates including MIUI 11 based on Android 10, this feature has been missing. Now, Xiaomi is finally addressing the issue. As reported by PiunikaWeb, you can now play HD videos in Prime Video on Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

The lack of support for HD video playback on Amazon Prime Video app was first spotted back in September. The company promised that it will enable the feature down the line. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has delivered on that promise. A recent post on the Mi Community forum also confirmed support for HD video playback. In order to get the feature, Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users will need to update the Amazon Prime Video app on their device.

The community post also notes that Redmi K20 users will need to configure the streaming settings to the highest quality. XDA Developers note that the feature is still not available for all users. Even those with an unlocked bootloader will not be able to playback HD videos on Prime Video. There is a possibility that the wider release is yet to happen. However, it is a good sign that Xiaomi is delivering on its promise and allowing users to take advantage of that display.

