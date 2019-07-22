Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphones, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India. Both smartphones are going on sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi had promised Netflix HDR support for the two phones, and the same is being rolled out as a part of the latest update. Do note that HDR support is only available on higher-priced plans.

Anuj Sharma, head of marketing at Xiaomi, tweeted about support for the new update. Meanwhile, we have received the MIUI 10 update v10.3.3.0 (PFKINXM) on our review unit. It is a stable update which is about 475MB in size. It brings June 2019 security patch, camera and lock screen optimizations, among other features.

BTW, HDR access is only on higher Netflix plans. — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 21, 2019

The Redmi K20 Pro also turns out to be the fast Snapdragon 855 SoC powered smartphone. A screenshot of the benchmark posted on Twitter shows Redmi K20 Pro with an overall score of 372,311. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has an overall score of 371,610. Both the models seem to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 price in India starts from Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 23,999. Talking about the Redmi K20 Pro, you can purchase this device for Rs 27,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant). There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 30,999.

Specifications and features

Both smartphones ship with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top. They come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The K20 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. The handset comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The Pro model comes with a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. The K20 comes with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor. The Pro model comes with a slightly better Sony IMX586 sensor with 48-megapixel resolution. The primary camera is paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. For clicking selfies, you get a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the battery, the Redmi device is backed by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh