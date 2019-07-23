comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29 at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro next sale on July 29 at 12PM: Price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi K20-series comes with a full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and more. The next sale is set to take place on July 29.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (6)

After launching the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro last week, both smartphones went on sale yesterday and were sold out. Now, the next Redmi K20 sale will take place on July 29 at 12:00PM. You will be able to buy the smartphone via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Both smartphones flaunt an Aura Prime design and a 3D four-curved large arc body. They come with full screen display, pop-up selfie snapper, 48-megapixel rear camera and more. Here is all you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India

With the Xiaomi Redmi K20 sale on July 29, you will be able to buy the base model for Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 23,999. Moving on to the Redmi K20 Pro, you can purchase this for Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, which will set you back by Rs 30,999.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Both smartphones ship with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top. They come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The K20 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. The handset comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The Pro model comes with a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. The K20 comes with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor. The Pro model comes with a slightly better Sony IMX586 sensor with 48-megapixel resolution. The primary camera is paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. For clicking selfies, you get a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the battery, the Redmi device is backed by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

