Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will go on sale once today at 12:00PM IST in India. The Redmi K20 Series was launched last month, and will be available via flash sale today. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Stores. The smartphone is being offered on sale for the fourth time since its official launch. The Chinese smartphone maker is calling these new devices as flagship killer in the mid-range and premium mid-range price segments.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price, Offers and Competition

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are among the most expensive smartphones under the Redmi-brand yet in India. They are being introduced as the first flagship devices with the Redmi branding and are available in two storage options. The base model of Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 21,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB + 128GB is available for Rs 27,999. The flagship model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999.

Both the devices are available in three color options: Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black. In terms of offers, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. ICICI Bank customers get flat Rs 1,000 off on credit card or debit card EMI transactions. Other offers include flat Rs 9,200 buyback value with purchase of policy at Rs 49. The Redmi K20 Series competes with Realme X, Oppo K3, Vivo V15 Pro and OnePlus 7.

Specifications and Features

With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi is taking the Redmi-brand into the performance category. The Redmi K20 Pro, in particular, is its most powerful smartphone yet. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC in India. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. It also has a triple rear camera but the main camera uses Sony IMX582 sensor. Both the devices feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor and runs MIUI 10. They also sport a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while Pro steps up to 27W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline