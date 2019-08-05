comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 sale, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST: Check out prices and offers
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST: Check out prices and offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are performance-oriented smartphones from the company. They will be available in two different storage variants via Mi.com and Flipkart.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 8:39 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Hands-on, First Impressions (4)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will go on sale once today at 12:00PM IST in India. The Redmi K20 Series was launched last month, and will be available via flash sale today. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Stores. The smartphone is being offered on sale for the fourth time since its official launch. The Chinese smartphone maker is calling these new devices as flagship killer in the mid-range and premium mid-range price segments.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price, Offers and Competition

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are among the most expensive smartphones under the Redmi-brand yet in India. They are being introduced as the first flagship devices with the Redmi branding and are available in two storage options. The base model of Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 21,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB + 128GB is available for Rs 27,999. The flagship model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: When pricing doesn’t tell the complete story

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: When pricing doesn’t tell the complete story

Both the devices are available in three color options: Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black. In terms of offers, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. ICICI Bank customers get flat Rs 1,000 off on credit card or debit card EMI transactions. Other offers include flat Rs 9,200 buyback value with purchase of policy at Rs 49. The Redmi K20 Series competes with Realme X, Oppo K3, Vivo V15 Pro and OnePlus 7.

Specifications and Features

With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi is taking the Redmi-brand into the performance category. The Redmi K20 Pro, in particular, is its most powerful smartphone yet. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Also Read

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC in India. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. It also has a triple rear camera but the main camera uses Sony IMX582 sensor. Both the devices feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor and runs MIUI 10. They also sport a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while Pro steps up to 27W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 8:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST
Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends

News

Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft

News

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

All available deals on PUBG and other games

Gaming

All available deals on PUBG and other games

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST

Google Pixel to get voiceless emergency operator options

Here's how the Hyperloop system works

2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity

Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 update gets August security patch with MIUI 9.8.1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update gets August security patch with MIUI 9.8.1
Realme 3i Review

Review

Realme 3i Review
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite
Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Features

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 की सेल आज 12 बजे

चांद की सैर पर निकले Chandrayaan-2 ने भेजी धरती की ये शानदार तस्वीरें, ISRO ने की शेयर

Poco F1 Price Drop: ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन मार्केट में अब 5 हजार रुपये तक सस्ता मिलेगा Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन

मजेदार WhatsApp Stickers के जरिए अपने दोस्तों को इस तरह Wish करें Friendship Day

ट्रेन में जल्द ही आप फ्री में देख सकेंगे अपनी पसंदीदा मूवी, TV सीरीयल या म्यूजिक वीडियो

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12:00PM IST
Google Pixel to get voiceless emergency operator options

News

Google Pixel to get voiceless emergency operator options
Here's how the Hyperloop system works

News

Here's how the Hyperloop system works
2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity

News

2020 Apple Macbook to launch with 5G connectivity
Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends

News

Friendship Day 2019: Here are 8 tech gifting options for friends