comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM: Price, offers
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

Xiaomi is hosting the second sale today for its newly launched Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Prices for the new smartphone start at Rs 21,999.

  • Published: July 29, 2019 9:07 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the latest Xiaomi smartphones, today’s your chance. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are going on sale today at 12:00PM. Read on to know everything about today’s Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro sale.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro prices, sale offers

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro sale kicks off at 12:00PM today. You can buy either of the two new devices via Flipkart, mi.com or from Mi Home Stores. The Redmi K20 costs Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, on the other hand, costs Rs 23,999. As for the Redmi K20 Pro, it costs Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut: Check out the new price and features

Also Read

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro receives price cut: Check out the new price and features

There is also a top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, which costs Rs 30,999. The phones come in three gradient colors, including Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Both Redmi phones come bundled with a premium hard cover worth Rs 999. As for sale offers, customers buying Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro will get instant Rs 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards. Airtel users can avail double data benefits on the recharge of Rs 249 or Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 features, specifications

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery.
For photography, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor.m, 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel third sensor. For clicking selfies, you get a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Redmi K20 Pro features, specifications

The Pro version of the Redmi K20 also comes with. a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. This device too packs a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. This setup is accompanied by an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: July 29, 2019 9:07 AM IST

