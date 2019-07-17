comscore Redmi K20 launch in India: Prices, offers, features, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro debut in India. It will be available in India via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Store.

  • Updated: July 17, 2019 1:51 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro has been officially launched in India. The smartphones were introduced at an event in New Delhi to mark Xiaomi‘s fifth year anniversary. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi K20 Series in China last month. The smartphones, Xiaomi claims, will set new benchmark in the flagship killer segment. They will compete with the likes of Realme X, Honor 20 Series and OnePlus 7 Series in India.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Price and Availability

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 is available with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two storage options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 30,999. Those who prebooked the device via Alpha sale can complete the transaction today at 8PM. They also get Rs 2,000 cashback from ICICI Bank. Other Mi fans can buy the smartphone from Mi Home stores tomorrow. Both the devices will be available starting July 22 at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Store. The 27W SonicCharge adapter will be available for Rs 999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Xiaomi is extremely confident about the success of Redmi K20 Series in India. Ahead of its launch, the company announced Alpha Sale allowing Mi fans to prebook the smartphone. It has also managed to sell over 1 million units since launch in China. In terms of features, we are looking at a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. They both pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor. For charging, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while Redmi K20 Pro gets 27W SonicCharge support. Both the devices come with 18W charger in the box and customers can buy 27W charger separately.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price 21,999 27,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 1:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 17, 2019 1:51 PM IST

