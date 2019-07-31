comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 to go on sale today at 12PM: Here's all you need to know
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 to go on sale today at 12PM: Here's all you need to know

News

Xiaomi is selling three gradient color options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Consumers will also be able to avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on Flipkart and mi.com tomorrow at 12:00PM.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 9:35 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (4)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be up for another flash sale today on Flipkart and mi.com. In India, both these phones made their debut a couple of weeks back. Xiaomi is selling three gradient color options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Consumers will also be able to avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on Flipkart and mi.com today at 12:00PM. These phones are also available from Mi Home stores separately. Checkout Redmi K20 series price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India, Offers

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 will be available in two variants – with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro also comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro will cost Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 30,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: When pricing doesn’t tell the complete story

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: When pricing doesn’t tell the complete story

For today’s sale, consumers can avail an instant Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI Bank cards on both Flipkart and mi.com. Furthermore, Xiaomi is bundling a premium hard cover case worth Rs 999 in the retail box.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
News
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM
Realme X with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera goes on sale today

News

Realme X with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera goes on sale today
Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

News

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioGigaFiber इन सर्विस के साथ अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च

Redmi 7A को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से 200 रुपये महंगा हो जाएगा ये बजट स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध

Redmi Note 7 Pro आज ओपन सेल पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme X आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
News
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T
Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM