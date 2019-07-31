Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be up for another flash sale today on Flipkart and mi.com. In India, both these phones made their debut a couple of weeks back. Xiaomi is selling three gradient color options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Consumers will also be able to avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on Flipkart and mi.com today at 12:00PM. These phones are also available from Mi Home stores separately. Checkout Redmi K20 series price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India, Offers

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 will be available in two variants – with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro also comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro will cost Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 30,999.

For today’s sale, consumers can avail an instant Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI Bank cards on both Flipkart and mi.com. Furthermore, Xiaomi is bundling a premium hard cover case worth Rs 999 in the retail box.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline