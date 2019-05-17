Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon: expected specifications, features, and more

Xiaomi seems to be all set to launch its two new smartphones in the Indian market. The Managing Director for Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the company was planning to launch the Redmi Note 7S on May 20, 2019, through a teaser that he posted on his official Twitter account. The company is touting the phone as a new “Super Redmi Note” as it will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi is expected to launch its new Redmi K20 series in the company days in the Indian market. The company has teased the launch of the series referring to one of the smartphones from the series as the “Flagship Killer 2.0”. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming devices including expected specifications, features, and the price.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series specifications, features

Jain recently hinted through his official Twitter account that a new flagship smartphone is coming “soon” to India. As part of the teaser, he also shared an image congratulating OnePlus for the launch of its OnePlus 7 series. This image referred to the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi as the “Flagship Killer 2.0” and it may be known as the Redmi K20. Considering that the device will be a flagship smartphone, it is likely that it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Past rumors indicate that the K20 series is likely to include the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro but we are not sure what smartphone will launch in India.

The standard Redmi K20 may house a Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood according to leaks in the past along with a pop-up selfie camera. Furthermore, tipster Ishan Agarwal asserted that the upcoming Redmi phone will arrive with 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi K20 Pro will reportedly come with 6GB RAM/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and internal storage combinations. Both smartphones are rumored to feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The “Pro” variant of the Redmi K20 may also come with an in-display fingerprint reader. In the camera department, we might get to see a triple-rear-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens with a pop-up selfie camera on the front. Talking about the details of the front camera setup, the pop-up module may sport a 20-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi is also expected to add a 4,000mAh battery in the K20 lineup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S will be available for purchase on Flipkart in addition to the usual Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country. As part of the landing page on Flipkart, the company has revealed that the device will come with a 48-megapixel camera, something that is also available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The specifications of the device are still under wraps. The Redmi Note 7S is rumored to be built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is currently powering the Redmi Note 7.

Similar to other Xiaomi phones, this smartphone is also likely to sport a 4,000mAh battery with a glass body and a waterdrop-style notched display design. It is expected to run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS.