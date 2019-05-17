comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon: expected specifications, features, and more
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon: expected specifications, features, and more

News

Xiaomi will reportedly launch Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7S devices in India soon. Here are the expected specifications, features, price of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones.

  • Published: May 17, 2019 6:39 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7s-india-launch-date

Xiaomi seems to be all set to launch its two new smartphones in the Indian market. The Managing Director for Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed that the company was planning to launch the Redmi Note 7S on May 20, 2019, through a teaser that he posted on his official Twitter account. The company is touting the phone as a new “Super Redmi Note” as it will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi is expected to launch its new Redmi K20 series in the company days in the Indian market. The company has teased the launch of the series referring to one of the smartphones from the series as the “Flagship Killer 2.0”. Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming devices including expected specifications, features, and the price.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series specifications, features

Jain recently hinted through his official Twitter account that a new flagship smartphone is coming “soon” to India. As part of the teaser, he also shared an image congratulating OnePlus for the launch of its OnePlus 7 series. This image referred to the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi as the “Flagship Killer 2.0” and it may be known as the Redmi K20. Considering that the device will be a flagship smartphone, it is likely that it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Past rumors indicate that the K20 series is likely to include the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro but we are not sure what smartphone will launch in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera to launch in India on May 20

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera to launch in India on May 20

The standard Redmi K20 may house a Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood according to leaks in the past along with a pop-up selfie camera. Furthermore, tipster Ishan Agarwal asserted that the upcoming Redmi phone will arrive with 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi K20 Pro will reportedly come with 6GB RAM/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and internal storage combinations. Both smartphones are rumored to feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The “Pro” variant of the Redmi K20 may also come with an in-display fingerprint reader. In the camera department, we might get to see a triple-rear-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens with a pop-up selfie camera on the front. Talking about the details of the front camera setup, the pop-up module may sport a 20-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi is also expected to add a 4,000mAh battery in the K20 lineup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S will be available for purchase on Flipkart in addition to the usual Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country. As part of the landing page on Flipkart, the company has revealed that the device will come with a 48-megapixel camera, something that is also available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The specifications of the device are still under wraps. The Redmi Note 7S is rumored to be built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is currently powering the Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Similar to other Xiaomi phones, this smartphone is also likely to sport a 4,000mAh battery with a glass body and a waterdrop-style notched display design. It is expected to run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 17, 2019 6:39 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
News
Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

News

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

News

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

News

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon
Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months

News

Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook ने 265 fake accounts को किया रिमूव

TENAA की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Redmi 7A

Indian smartphone company Micromax ने 4,999 रुपये में लॉन्च किया दो कैमरे वाला #iOne Notch Display स्मार्टफोन

iOS पर सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाले ऐप में TikTok की बादशाहत बरकरार, प्ले स्टोर में भी तीसरे नंबर पर

पबजी मोबाइल का नया सीजन 7 आज होगा लॉन्च

News

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
News
Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon
WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

News

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option
Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

News

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India
TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

News

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app