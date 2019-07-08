Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India on July 17. Ahead of its launch next week, Xiaomi has announced an ‘Alpha Sale’ for Redmi K20 series. This is the first of its kind by Xiaomi in India as its marks the fifth anniversary in the country. The Alpha Sale will offer Mi Fans and buyers with an opportunity to pre-book the smartphone ahead of its launch in the country.

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: All you need to know

Xiaomi says the Redmi K20 series will be available for pre-booking on July 12, 2019 at 12:00PM IST. Participants in the Alpha Sale will be able to reserve a unit with a token amount of Rs 855 across Mi.com and Flipkart. After pre-booking, a final check-out for the device will be announced by the company on July 17, 2019. Xiaomi says that Alpha Sale allows Mi fans to reserve the device before it becomes widely available in the market.

The Alpha Sale amount if not redeemed, Xiaomi says it will automatically refunded to respective Mi.com account. Flipkart users, on the other hand, will get the amount as a coupon in their account, which can be used for any other purchase on the platform. With the Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi is once again looking at disrupting India’s premium smartphone market. The device is expected to compete with upcoming Realme X and already available OnePlus 7 series.

Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Expected Price

Xiaomi already claims to have sold over one million units of the Redmi K20 series in China. Both the devices feature a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. They pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor with Redmi K20 supporting 18W fast charging and Redmi K20 Pro getting 27W fast charging support.

Story Timeline