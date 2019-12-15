comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means

Check out how to enable VoWiFi Calling service using Airtel SIM on your Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and Poco F1 from Xiaomi.

  Updated: December 15, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro | Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are getting support for VoWiFi calling service. The Chinese smartphone maker announced activation of Voice over WiFi after Airtel enabled the service in Delhi NCR region. These three devices are the first batch of VoWiFi enabled smartphones from the company. They are also part of the small batch of 24 devices supported by Airtel for VoWiFi right now.

To recall, Bharti Airtel began official roll out of VoWiFi service in Delhi NCR region last week. It was already being tested with a small number of users in the circle, before it became generally available. The service is officially called Airtel WiFi Calling. It is supported by devices from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus. The VoWiFi is a form of VoIP service that uses wireless transmission for phone calls. With Airtel WiFi Calling service, its customers will be able to make and receive calls and texts using the WiFi network.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

How to activate VoWiFi service on Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and Poco F1:

It is important to note that VoWiFi is a network provider-based service. In order to experience it, your operator must activate the service in your circle. If you are an Airtel user in the Delhi NCR region then you experience this service right now. In order to get started with VoWiFi on the above mentioned devices, make sure of the following steps.

Step 1: The first step is to update your smartphone to the latest MIUI 11 version

Step 2: You must have an Airtel broadband connection.

Step 3: Make sure that you have VoLTE service enabled on your Airtel SIM. To enable the same, go to Settings >> SIM Card & Networks >> Airtel SIM >> Use VoLTE >> Turn On.

Step 4: Now, activate WiFi call settings. To do so, go to Settings >> SIM Card & Networks >> Airtel SIM >> Make Calls using WiFi >> Turn on.

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

How does VoWiFi work

Once you follow the above steps, simply restart your compatible smartphone. You need to make that you are on Airtel Broadband WiFi network and the device shows VoWiFi symbol in the status bar. With VoWiFi, you can expect faster call connection time and better quality as well.

  Published Date: December 15, 2019 10:47 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 15, 2019 10:51 AM IST

