Xiaomi Redmi K20 series sales cross 4.5 million mark

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series sales cross 4.5 million shipments milestone

Xiaomi managed to sell 4.5 million Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones globally in less than 7 months.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 4:53 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (6)

The Redmi K20 flagship smartphone series from Xiaomi was launched earlier this year in May. Xiaomi had managed to sell one million smartphones in just one month, and sold 200,000 units during the first sale. Now, according to the latest figures released by Xiaomi, the company has sold over 4.5 million Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices globally.

Xiaomi revealed the numbers at the Redmi K30 launch (via PlayfulDroid). Successor to the Redmi K20, the new Redmi K30 brings 5G connectivity, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and dual front cameras in hole-punch setup. It runs on the newly launched Snapdragon 765 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The smartphone could help in 5G adoption by bringing the tech to more customers at affordable price points.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature a 6.39-inch full view Super AMOLED display. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC and option for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses Snapdragon 855 SoC and is offered with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Both the Redmi K20 devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. They pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 smartphones. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor with Redmi K20 supporting 18W fast charging and Redmi K20 Pro getting 27W fast charging support.

Features Redmi K20 Pro Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

