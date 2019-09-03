comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 series to get a Pearl White edition in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20 series to get a Pearl White edition in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series in three gradient color options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

  Published: September 3, 2019 2:50 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pearl White

Xiaomi launched its K20 series smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro back in July. Xiaomi launched the smartphone in three gradient color options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. And now Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, announced in a tweet that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series smartphone will get a Pearl White edition. The tweet reads, “Mi fans! Gear up for an EPIC surprise about #RedmiK20 series! Want to know what it is? The answer is in the image. Let’s see if you can solve this riddle fast! RT if you were able to solve this riddle within a second. Hint: the (pen emoji) holds the first clue.”

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India, Offers

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 will be available in two variants – with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro also comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro will cost Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 30,999. The new could will probably be priced in a similar manner.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 and Mi MIX 4 may launch on September 24

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 11 and Mi MIX 4 may launch on September 24

Specifications and Features

Both the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 2:50 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro और Realme Buds 2 कल पहली बार सेल पर आएंगे, जानें प्राइस, सेल ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Sharp कुछ ही दिनों में लॉन्च करेगा दुनिया का पहला 120-inch 8K TV और 5G 8K TV

Realme 5 Sale : अब शाम आठ बजे सेल पर आएगा 5 कैमरे वाला Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन ओपन सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं


