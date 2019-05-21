comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery and record 960fps super slow-motion videos
News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery and record 960fps super slow-motion videos

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will compete with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro when they become official next week.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 7:07 PM IST
REDMI-K20-PRO-screen-guard-leak

Xiaomi Redmi K20, the first flagship smartphone under the Redmi brand, is set to launch in China on May 28. Lu Weibing, the General Manager of Redmi brand, announced the launch date via a post on Weibo, China’s microblogging platform. The announcement did not give away a lot apart from the fact that Redmi’s answer to OnePlus 7 Series is coming next week. The smartphone has already stopped by benchmarking platforms revealing some of its key features and now the company has decided to reveal one of its key features before launch next week.

In a new post on Weibo, Redmi has confirmed the upcoming Redmi K20 will come equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery. The poster on Weibo reads something along the lines of “Want more” with “4000mAh long life” and it inadvertently confirms the battery capacity of the smartphone. This in line with the leaks which also claimed that the smartphone will house a 4,000mAh battery. It is, however, not clear whether this is the battery capacity of the regular Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro, which will become clear at the launch next Tuesday.

Source: Weibo

Packing a 4,000mAh battery might not be a big deal breaker for Xiaomi smartphones. Even the Redmi Note 7S launched in India yesterday at a starting price of Rs 10,999 features a 4,000mAh battery. The key thing to watch would be whether Redmi K20 supports a standard 18W fast charging or steps up to include support for 27W fast charging seen on Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 9 smartphone. The leaks hint at Redmi K20 Pro getting 27W fast charging while the regular version will support an 18W fast charging system.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 launch set for May 28, will be called Poco F2 in India

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 launch set for May 28, will be called Poco F2 in India

The Redmi K20 is tipped to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display supporting a taller aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the leaked Antutu ranking suggests it will be among the most powerful smartphones in its price segment. The Redmi K20 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary ultrawide angle camera and third 8-megapixel camera that will act as a telephoto camera. Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will support super slow-motion video recording at 960 frames per second.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The smartphone is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and house a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. With the Redmi K20, Xiaomi seems to be ticking every major feature seen on most devices abut will likely price them lower than rivals. The smartphone is expected to launch in Carbon Black, Glacier Blue and Flame Red colors and will debut as Poco F2 in India. Xiaomi is already running teasers claiming the device to be “flagship killer” and taking a dig at OnePlus.

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 7:07 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update
News
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update
A list of issues with Google Pixel 3a series

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3a series

Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

News

Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A7, A9 get up to Rs 8,000 discount

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A7, A9 get up to Rs 8,000 discount

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3a series

Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000

News

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be phased out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be phased out in India
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked; may offer Bluetooth 5.0

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 leaked; may offer Bluetooth 5.0

हिंदी समाचार

2 हफ्ते पहले लॉन्च हुए 45 हजार रुपये वाले Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL स्मार्टफोन अपने आप हो रहे हैं शटडाउन

Paytm से भरे बिजली, पानी और गैस के बिल और पाएं 100 परसेंट कैशबैक

Detel ने Jazzy और Tashan ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर को 2,999 और 1,999 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

UAN नंबर पता करने के लिए इन चार स्टोप्स को करें फॉलो

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए रोलआउट हुआ Android Q Beta, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update
A list of issues with Google Pixel 3a series

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3a series
Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

News

Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available