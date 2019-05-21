Xiaomi Redmi K20 to feature 4,000mAh battery and record 960fps super slow-motion videos

Xiaomi Redmi K20, the first flagship smartphone under the Redmi brand, is set to launch in China on May 28. Lu Weibing, the General Manager of Redmi brand, announced the launch date via a post on Weibo, China’s microblogging platform. The announcement did not give away a lot apart from the fact that Redmi’s answer to OnePlus 7 Series is coming next week. The smartphone has already stopped by benchmarking platforms revealing some of its key features and now the company has decided to reveal one of its key features before launch next week.

In a new post on Weibo, Redmi has confirmed the upcoming Redmi K20 will come equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery. The poster on Weibo reads something along the lines of “Want more” with “4000mAh long life” and it inadvertently confirms the battery capacity of the smartphone. This in line with the leaks which also claimed that the smartphone will house a 4,000mAh battery. It is, however, not clear whether this is the battery capacity of the regular Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro, which will become clear at the launch next Tuesday.

Packing a 4,000mAh battery might not be a big deal breaker for Xiaomi smartphones. Even the Redmi Note 7S launched in India yesterday at a starting price of Rs 10,999 features a 4,000mAh battery. The key thing to watch would be whether Redmi K20 supports a standard 18W fast charging or steps up to include support for 27W fast charging seen on Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 9 smartphone. The leaks hint at Redmi K20 Pro getting 27W fast charging while the regular version will support an 18W fast charging system.

The Redmi K20 is tipped to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display supporting a taller aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the leaked Antutu ranking suggests it will be among the most powerful smartphones in its price segment. The Redmi K20 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary ultrawide angle camera and third 8-megapixel camera that will act as a telephoto camera. Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will support super slow-motion video recording at 960 frames per second.

The smartphone is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and house a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. With the Redmi K20, Xiaomi seems to be ticking every major feature seen on most devices abut will likely price them lower than rivals. The smartphone is expected to launch in Carbon Black, Glacier Blue and Flame Red colors and will debut as Poco F2 in India. Xiaomi is already running teasers claiming the device to be “flagship killer” and taking a dig at OnePlus.