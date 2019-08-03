comscore Xiaomi rolls out August security patch with MIUI 9.8.1 for Redmi K20
Xiaomi Redmi K20 update gets August security patch with MIUI 9.8.1

This makes Xiaomi one of the first companies to release the newest security patch. In fact, Xiaomi has beaten Google itself in releasing the patch for the Pixel smartphones.

  Published: August 3, 2019 3:42 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has joined OnePlus to release the August security patch for its newest Redmi K20 series smartphones. This makes Xiaomi one of the first companies to release the newest security patch. In fact, Xiaomi has beaten Google itself in releasing the patch for the Pixel smartphones. And this is quite the feat considering Pixels have priority with Google. The new update comes with the August security patch and MIUI 9.8.1. The change log mentions that the new update with the security patch comes with ‘Increased system security’.

Users will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System Update. Xiaomi has also provided recovery and fastboot download packages for manual installing. The package can be downloaded from here.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India, Offers

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 will be available in two variants – with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro also comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro will cost Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 30,999.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gamepad announced: Price, features

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2019 3:42 PM IST

