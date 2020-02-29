comscore Xiaomi Redmi K20 update rolls out to users in India | BGR India
The latest Xiaomi Redmi K20 update brings the January 2020 security patch to the smartphone along with several bug fixes for known issues.

  • Published: February 29, 2020 10:57 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review Android 10, MIUI 11 (12)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started rolling out a new software update for its Redmi K20 users. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device along with several bug fixes for known issues.

The Redmi K20 January 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version V11.0.2.0.QFJINXM, and is about 2.2GB in size. The new software update runs the latest Android 10 OS-based MIUI 11.

As per the changelog, the new update fixes the issues with the system status bar and notification shade. Users can now open the notification settings in the second space panel. It also brings optimizations to the localized payment security icon for India. In addition to a fix for images overlapped in scrolling screenshots.

The January 2020 security update further fixes a local malicious application in the device. This flaw could have enabled the bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update for the Redmi K20 is rolling out in a phased process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 features, specifications

Redmi K20 smartphone flaunts a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Redmi K20 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

