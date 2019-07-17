Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20-series smartphones in India today. These include the mid-range Redmi K20 and the flagship Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 price in India starts under Rs 22,000. In the same price range, you also have the recently launched Realme X. Both the Xiaomi and Realme smartphones come with full screen display, pop-up selfie camera and 48-megapixel rear camera. Now, if you are confused whether to pick the Realme X or Redmi K20, here is a comparison to help you figure things out.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Realme X: Price in India, availability

The Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 64GB storage, and Rs 23,999 for higher model with 128GB storage. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com starting July 22. The Realme X, on the other hand, is available for Rs 16,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 19,999. It goes on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com starting July 24.

Specifications, features

Talking about specifications, both smartphones feature full-screen AMOLED panels. There is no notch or punch-hole display, thus offering you immersive full screen experience. This is made possible thanks to pop-up selfie cameras. The Redmi K20 comes with a 6.39-inch display, whereas the Realme X comes with a slightly larger 6.53-inch display. Both run at full HD+ resolution (1080×2340 pixels) and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. For protection, both displays are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 comes with an 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage. The Realme X is powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. There is also higher end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is no expandable storage option on both smartphones.

Cameras

In the photography department, the Redmi K20 comes with triple cameras at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor (telephoto) for 2x optical zoom and a 13-megapixel sensor (ultra wide-angle lens). On the front, you get rising 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Realme has added a dual-camera sensor at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front, the Realme X comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper.

OS, security and connectivity

You get Android 9 Pie OS on both smartphones. The Realme X comes with ColorOS skin on top, whereas the Redmi K20 comes with MIUI skin. For security, there is face unlock and in-display fingerprint scanner on both phones. On the connectivity front, you get dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS on both smartphones. You also get a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Battery

To keep things ticking, Xiaomi has included a 4,000mAh battery on the Redmi K20. It supports 27W fast charging, but in the box, you get an 18W charger. You can buy the 27W fast charger by paying Rs 999. The Realme X comes with a smaller 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charger.

Which smartphone to buy?

If you are looking for a smartphone between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000, the Realme X could be a good option. If you want a slightly better hardware, triple cameras and can spend a little extra, the Reame K20 could be the one to pick.

Features Realme X Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 16999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 16MP 20MP Battery 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

