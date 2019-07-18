After teasing it for a month, Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi K20-series smartphones in India. These include the mid-range Redmi K20 and the flagship Redmi K20 Pro. Both look and feel the same, but there are some key differences in the specifications and the pricing. Here is a look at the differences between the two.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India

The Redmi K20 price in India has been set at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 64GB storage and Rs 23,999 for the higher model with 128GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, retails for Rs 27,999 for the base model with 128GB storage. The top-end model with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 30,999. Both smartphones will go on sale starting July 22 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Design, display, security

Both smartphones come with front and back glass design which looks and feels premium. You get a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on both phones. It runs at 2340×1080pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is a full screen display without any notch or hole-punch display. This is made possible thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. In terms of security, both smartphones support AI face unlock. You also get an optical in-display fingerprint scanner on both phones.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 is powered by an 8nm Snapdragon 730 Soc with an octa-core CPU. You can choose between 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The Pro model comes with a powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Camera

Besides differences in chipset, RAM and storage options, there is a small difference in the photography department too. Both smartphones come with triple rear cameras. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel third camera sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens.

Here, the difference is in the 48-megapixel camera sensor. The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. Up front, both smartphones feature a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Battery, OS, connectivity

To keep things ticking, both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and support for 27W fast charging tech. In the box, you get a 15W fast charger, but if you want even faster charging, the 27W fast charger is available for Rs 999.

On the software front, you get Android 9 Pie OS out of the box and with MIUI 10 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB Type-C port.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

