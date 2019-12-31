comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7 | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G is the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that offers integrated 5G modem.

  Published: December 31, 2019 9:31 AM IST
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G at an event in China earlier this month. The standard Redmi K30 is already available for purchase in Xiaomi’s home market. However, the company had not revealed when the 5G variant will go on sale until now. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that Redmi K30 5G will become available for purchase starting January 7. In fact, those interested in the smartphone can pre-order the device starting January 1 in-person at Mi Stores in China.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G sale date revealed: Price, Specifications

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi announced that customers can start placing orders for the 5G variant starting January 1, 2020. The post also has a list of specific locations throughout China where customers will be able to reserve their device. The list includes a total of 35 Mi Store locations to choose from during this pre-order. The poster also notes that those who pre-order the smartphone will receive a gift. It will, however, be available in limited quantities and there is no word on what that gift will be.

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is one of the first smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This chipset, launched at Snapdragon Summit 2019, comes with integrated modem for 5G connectivity. It is also the first smartphone from Xiaomi sub-brand to offer 5G support. In terms of specifications, it has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via hybrid SIM slot.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 is a masterstroke; here's what it means for 5G adoption

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 is a masterstroke; here's what it means for 5G adoption

For imaging, the Redmi K30 5G comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.9 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel selfie camera setup housed in a pill-shaped notch. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in red, blue, purple and white color. It starts at RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,500) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,899 (around Rs 29,600).

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 9:31 AM IST

