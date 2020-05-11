comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC; specifications, design

Snapdragon 768G is an overclocked version of the current Snapdragon 765G. Let’s check out the details for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition here.

  Published: May 11, 2020 6:11 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched a new Redmi K30 series smartphone in the Chinese market. This new launch came just days after the company shared the teasers regarding the smartphone. The company is calling the new K30 series smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition. As previously noted, the highlight of this new smartphone is the Snapdragon 768G SoC. K30 5G Racing Edition is the first smartphone to feature this SoC in the market. As per the announcement, the Snapdragon 768G is an overclocked version of the current Snapdragon 765G. The new SoC features a CPU clocked at 2.8GHz along with a 15 percent improvement in the GPU performance. Let’s check out the details for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition here.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launch; details

The latest smartphone model in the Redmi K30 lineup features an integrated 5G model with dual-mode SA/NSA 5G. Xiaomi has also added 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in the smartphone. Buyers get a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The design of the smartphone is similar to the one on the K30 lineup. We get a vertically aligned quad-camera setup on the back with Sony IMX686 primary sensor with 64-megapixel resolution. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Watch: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Moving to the front, we get a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout. This punch-hole cutout is located on the top right corner of the display. Xiaomi has also added a 3.5mm audio socket, a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and IR blaster.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’ teased with Snapdragon 768G; Here is everything we know

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’ teased with Snapdragon 768G; Here is everything we know

The device features the volume rocker and the power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner on the right side. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition runs on a 4,500mAh battery with a 30W fast charging support. Xiaomi has priced the smartphone at 1,999 RMB or Rs 21,359.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 6:11 PM IST

