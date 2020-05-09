comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’ teased | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’ teased with Snapdragon 768G; Here is everything we know
News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’ teased with Snapdragon 768G; Here is everything we know

News

This teaser comes almost five months after the company launched the Redmi K30 5G in the Chinese market. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K50 5G “Speed Edition” here.

  • Published: May 9, 2020 7:39 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’ Snapdragon 768G

Xiaomi has just teased the launch of yet another unreleased smartphone with some interesting details. The company revealed that the upcoming smartphone will likely be known as Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’. As part of the teaser, the company likely shared the design render of the smartphone with some specifications. As per the name, the device seems to be somewhat similar to the existing Redmi K30 lineup. This teaser comes almost five months after the company launched the Redmi K30 5G in the Chinese market. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K50 5G “Speed Edition” here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website; likely to launch soon

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G “Speed Edition” teaser; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, Xiaomi is planning to launch the smartphone on May 11, 2020. It is worth noting that we are not certain about the exact name of the smartphone. Some are referring to the device as K30 5G “Speed Edition” while others are calling it K30 5G “Extreme Edition”. It is also likely that it is the long-rumored K30i with a new name. The company has teamed up with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to launch the upcoming smartphone. K30 5G “Speed Edition” listing on the website also reveals some specifications regarding the smartphone. As per the renders, the device will come with a pill-shaped dual punch-hole camera setup on the front. This design is similar to what we saw on the regular K30 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Watch: PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Moving ahead, the report also confirmed that the smartphone will run on unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. This SoC seems to be a successor to the Snapdragon 765G SoC present on the K30 5G. It will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Head-on comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China: Here is why it's important

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China: Here is why it's important

The Redmi K30 5G “Speed Edition” will also likely run on 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Moving to the back we will also get a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The JD.com listing also uses the term “Gaming smartphone” for the upcoming smartphone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 9, 2020 7:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts
News
WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts
Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website

PUBG Mobile to hold a 24-hour live-stream event on May 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile to hold a 24-hour live-stream event on May 12

Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode

News

Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode

Jio Phone: Government to bring Aarogya Setu app for the feature phone

News

Jio Phone: Government to bring Aarogya Setu app for the feature phone

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition teased with Snapdragon 768G

WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts

Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website

Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode

Jio Phone: Government to bring Aarogya Setu app for the feature phone

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition teased with Snapdragon 768G

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition teased with Snapdragon 768G
Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?
Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

हिंदी समाचार

Apple का सबसे सस्ता iPhone SE (2020) भारत में जल्द बिक्री के लिए आएगा, Flipkart ने किया टीज

Reliance Jio, UPI एप्स को Jio Phone पर लाने के लिए NPCI के साथ कर रहा है काम

Motorola Razr फ्लिप भारत में Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, 10 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

फेसबुक ने किया ओवरसाइट बोर्ड का गठन, आपत्तिजनक कंटेंट पर होगा जल्द फैसला

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया प्लान, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, अनलिमिडेट कॉलिंग और डाटा

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition teased with Snapdragon 768G
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition teased with Snapdragon 768G
WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts

News

WhatsApp Web to get Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcuts
Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website
Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode

News

Facebook redesign is finally rolling out for everyone with dark mode
Jio Phone: Government to bring Aarogya Setu app for the feature phone

News

Jio Phone: Government to bring Aarogya Setu app for the feature phone