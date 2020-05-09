Xiaomi has just teased the launch of yet another unreleased smartphone with some interesting details. The company revealed that the upcoming smartphone will likely be known as Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G ‘Speed Edition’. As part of the teaser, the company likely shared the design render of the smartphone with some specifications. As per the name, the device seems to be somewhat similar to the existing Redmi K30 lineup. This teaser comes almost five months after the company launched the Redmi K30 5G in the Chinese market. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K50 5G “Speed Edition” here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website; likely to launch soon

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G “Speed Edition” teaser; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, Xiaomi is planning to launch the smartphone on May 11, 2020. It is worth noting that we are not certain about the exact name of the smartphone. Some are referring to the device as K30 5G “Speed Edition” while others are calling it K30 5G “Extreme Edition”. It is also likely that it is the long-rumored K30i with a new name. The company has teamed up with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to launch the upcoming smartphone. K30 5G “Speed Edition” listing on the website also reveals some specifications regarding the smartphone. As per the renders, the device will come with a pill-shaped dual punch-hole camera setup on the front. This design is similar to what we saw on the regular K30 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Watch: PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Moving ahead, the report also confirmed that the smartphone will run on unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. This SoC seems to be a successor to the Snapdragon 765G SoC present on the K30 5G. It will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Head-on comparison

The Redmi K30 5G “Speed Edition” will also likely run on 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Moving to the back we will also get a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The JD.com listing also uses the term “Gaming smartphone” for the upcoming smartphone.