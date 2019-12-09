Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K30-series in China tomorrow. Ahead of its offical launch, Qualcomm has confirmed that the 5G variant of the device will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. Now, the device has passed through the AnTuTu benchmark with a total score of 302,847 points, Gizchina reports.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Antutu score detailed

The CPU scored 96,651, while the GPU scored 87,564 points. When you compare these numbers, they are higher than what’s been achieved by the likes of the Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. In fact, these numbers are similar to the likes of last year’s flagship chipsets including Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 970.

These are impressive numbers by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is the most powerful variant in the Snapdragon 700-series. The chipset features an octa-core CPU with Kryo 475 prime core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.3GHz. There is also one performance Kryo 475 core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.2Ghz and six Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Specifications and features

As per previous leaks, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will come in two different network variants. One will have a Snapdragon X52 5G modem while another cheaper version featuring 4G/LTE network support. The device will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and pack a 4,500-mAh battery which also comes with 30W fast-charging that Xiaomi claims can charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in just one hour.

The official poster shared by the company earlier reveals that Redmi K30 will offer a quad rear camera setup. It is said to feature a 64-megapixel main camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a depth sensor. With Redmi K30, Xiaomi is getting rid of the pop-up camera mechanism. The smartphone will instead come with a pill-shaped punch hole camera that will house two selfie cameras in the front.