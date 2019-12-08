Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K30 in China on December 10, and now the rumors are coming for India as well. Ahead of the next week launch, the alleged Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G variant with model number M1912G7BI has appeared in BIS certification.

As posted by a Twitter user, Xiaomi India – or say Redmi India – has got BIS certification grant for a Redmi smartphone with model number M1912G7BI, which as per the supplied screenshot was approved on July 23, 2019.

Xiaomi has been revealing some of the key features of the smartphone for a while. We already know that it will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC for the 5G variant has also been confirmed.

Redmi K30 4G (M1912G7BI) to launch soon in India, gets certified by BIS.#RedmiK30 #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/TNn2dLvKne — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) December 7, 2019

Apart from these, the Chinese teasers have confirmed that Xiaomi Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will also come with 30W fast charging and Xiaomi claims that it will charge from zero to 100 percent in just one hour. With the fast charging, Xiaomi is taking on Realme X2 Pro, which is among the fastest charging smartphone in the Indian market.

In the teaser on Weibo, Xiaomi has clarified that its 30W rapid charging will be different from other 30W fast charging solutions. It has also revealed that the battery will be equipped with an independent charge pump and offer charging conversion efficiency of up to 97 percent.

Also, the Redmi K30 may feature a bunch of firsts to its name apart from the camera. It might also be the world’s first with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765/765G SoC. The device is anticipated to come with the dual hole-punch otherwise seen more commonly on flagship phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S10+.