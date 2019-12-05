Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K30 in China on December 10. The smartphone will arrive as the successor to Redmi K20 and will bring 5G to the premium mid-range segment. Ahead of its launch next week, Xiaomi has been teasing some of the key features of the smartphone. We already know that it will be the first with Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. The company also confirmed key details related to its design and specifications. Here is a look at five of the highly anticipated features of the smartphone.

First Smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 765G with integrated 5G modem at Snapdragon Summit yesterday. Xiaomi will announce the Redmi K30 as the first smartphone with the chip in China next week. The Snapdragon 765G will be a huge update over the Snapdragon 730 mobile platform seen on its predecessor. It not only brings 5G to the premium mid-range price segment but also offers performance improvements with Kryo 475 CPU and Adreno 620 GPU. Since it is an elite gaming chipset, users will get richer graphics and smoother 5G gameplay as well. It also supports up to 22-megapixel dual camera with zero shutter lag and up to 36-megapixel single camera.

Quad Rear Camera System

Xiaomi made quad camera system standard on its smartphones with the launch of Redmi Note 8 series. Now, it is extending the setup to Redmi K30 as well. The official poster shared by the company reveals Redmi K30 will offer a quad rear camera setup. Interestingly, all the four cameras are stacked vertically and have a Mate 30 Pro-style circular layout as well. It is said to feature a 64-megapixel main camera with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a depth sensor. It is not clear if the 64-megapixel camera is same as the one seen on Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi K30: 4,500mAh battery and 30W rapid charging

With Redmi K30, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will pack a 4,500mAh battery. The battery is 500mAh bigger than the battery capacity of its predecessor. With 5G support, the additional juice should come as a welcome move. There is also support for 30W rapid charging, which Xiaomi claims is different from 30W fast charging seen on other devices. The company claims it will charge the Redmi K30 from flat to 100 percent in one hour. This should stack it against OnePlus, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, which offer super fast charging.

Pill-shaped punch-hole display

The Redmi K20 series arrived as one of the cheapest with pop-up selfie camera. With Redmi K30, Xiaomi is getting rid of pop-up camera altogether. The smartphone will instead come with a pill-shaped punch hole camera. It is identical to that seen on Galaxy S10+ in terms of design and will house two selfie cameras. The display is also expected to be much bigger, measuring 6.67-inches diagonally. The cut-out in the top right corner is expected to be 4.38mm long.

Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor and new design

The information teased by the company so far confirm that Redmi K30 will be a huge departure from its predecessor. It won’t have pop-up camera but support dual-mode 5G and will also lack in-display fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi seems to be going with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the Redmi K30. It will be made of frosted glass like new iPhone, OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4 series. It is likely to come in purple (or lavender) and red color options.