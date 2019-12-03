comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30 official renders surface online; details
Xiaomi Redmi K30 official renders surface; showcase quad cameras and more

Just days before the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi K30, the company has shared a number of new posters showcasing the design. The new posters showcase the official design of the smartphone along with some important features.

  Published: December 3, 2019 5:08 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Series

Redmi, the sub-brand of smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is preparing to launch its much anticipated Redmi K30 5G. Just days before the launch of the smartphone, the company has shared a number of new posters showcasing the design. The new posters showcase the official design of the smartphone along with some important features. Inspecting the posters closely, Xiaomi has confirmed that the device will come with a quad-camera setup on the back of the device. All four sensors will be aligned in a vertical line. However, the company has provided a glossy circular finish for the rear camera setup.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 official renders and more

In addition, the poster also showcased a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This likely means that Xiaomi will not add an optical in-screen or ultra-sonic under-display fingerprint solution. The posters also reaffirmed that the smartphone will feature a 5G modem for SA and NSA 5G networks. As per a report from XDA Developers, we already know somethings regarding the design and specifications of the K30 lineup. These include the dual front-facing camera setup with punch-hole design and full-screen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Talking about the internals, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 will come with Snapdragon 730 SoC or Snapdragon 730G.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The company shared multiple teasers and images showcasing the smartphone in all its glory on its Weibo handle. These teasers also include a dual-LED flash unit at the bottom of the camera setup on the back. Beyond the camera unit and circular camera finish, the rear panel only features the Redmi branding at the bottom.

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

In addition to the smartphone, the company is also likely to launch a number of other devices. These include a possible Redmi-branded Wi-Fi route, smart speaker, AC2100, and “Redmi Little Love Speaker Play”. We are not aware of any other information regarding the addition devices at the time of writing.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 5:08 PM IST

