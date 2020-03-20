Smartphone giant Xiaomi is currently be working on its next flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. The company plans to launch the smartphone in the coming weeks in the Chinese market. In addition, the company is also sharing important specifications of the upcoming smartphone to generate some hype around K30 Pro. We already know that the smartphone may be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 SoC powered device in the market. Just days after the initial teasers around the primary specifications and design, the company has just shared more details. Let’s take a closer look at the latest teasers for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G teaser details

According to new teasers on Weibo, the smartphone will feature a single pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up module will come with custom colored LED lighting. This lighting will offer five colors to users, possibly working as an alert light depending on the app and the situation. This will likely be similar to what we saw in the K20 series. In addition, the device will come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the rear camera setup. Xiaomi went on to add that the device will feature “Dual OIS Optical Stabilization” technology. The camera setup will also include a 3X telephoto lens.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

New teasers also shared more information about the display of the smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G will feature a Samsung E3 AMOLED panel with 1200 nits peak brightness. It will also come with a 180Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colors and HDR10+ support. The teaser also confirmed that the display panel will come with TÜV Rheinland certification.

The company also claims that it has improved the vibration motor in the device while adding Game Turbo 3.0. Game Turbo 3.0 comes with night vision and voice changer features. Beyond this, Xiaomi showcased Purple, White and Silver color variants of the Realme K30 Pro 5G.