Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to launch towards the end of March

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K30 Pro as its new flagship smartphone in China this month. The smartphone will be a step up from the Redmi K30 series powered by Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 765G chipset. While the Chinese smartphone maker had not shared the official launch timeline till now, we might have some news here. Lu Weibing, the GM of Redmi brand, has revealed the launch details without sharing an official date. In a Weibo post, he shared that the Redmi K30 Pro launch will be stuck between the Huawei P40 series and the Honor 30 series.

Huawei will officially launch the P40 series via an online event on March 26. The Honor 30 series, on the other hand, is tipped to debut in early April. So, there is a possibility that Redmi K30 will become official towards the end of this month. The smartphone could go on sale in early April. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to use Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. It is also likely to offer 5G support like the Redmi K30 5G but with a more powerful chipset under the hood.

The smartphone is also tipped to feature a notchless display but it is still not clear whether it will go with a pop-up selfie camera setup. The leaks so far suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with dual mode 5G connectivity. It will also pack a 4,700mAh battery and support 33W fast charging. There is no word on exact camera specifications just yet but the smartphone is expected to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

The full specifications of the device are yet to be confirmed. However, the switch to Snapdragon 865 should result in better use of the 90Hz or 120Hz display. The company has also managed to get an under display fingerprint sensor work underneath a LCD display. It is not clear whether this is meant to be added to the Redmi K30 Pro. However, this Redmi flagship is promising to pack a lot of punch and yet not cost a fortune.