Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

In December 2019, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi K30 phone in China, which the company is soon expected to launch in India. The Chinese smartphone maker was also expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro handset in China, but that didn’t happen. Now, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing revealed that the upcoming Redmi phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Xiaomi will offer the Redmi K30 Pro with 8GB of RAM option, as per the listing. The brand is likely to offer other RAM options too. The phone’s standard version was launched with Android 10, meaning the Redmi K30 Pro will also ship with Android 10. The listing also suggests that the device will run Android 10 likely with the MIUI 11 custom skin on top. Xiaomi was one of the brands to release the latest Android 10 OS for its Redmi K20 phone.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to feature a dual punch-hole selfie camera as well as a quad rear camera setup. This Redmi device could launch with a curved edge display design. Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 with an LCD display, and it also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There could be a possibility that the Pro version of the handset might sport an OLED display and even support an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro, but we expect that to happen soon. In China, the Redmi K30 comes with a starting price of 1,999 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 20,140 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant will cost 2,299 Yuan (roughly Rs 23,160), whereas the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 2599 Yuan (approx Rs 26,189). The company is also selling the 4G version of the Redmi K30 for 1,599 Yuan, which is about Rs 16,100 in India.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 765 SoC OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP + 2MP Battery 4,500mAh