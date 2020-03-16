comscore Redmi K30 Pro could be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 phone | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone; might debut as Poco F2 in India
News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone; might debut as Poco F2 in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is expected to debut towards the end of this month. It might launch as Poco F2 in India.

  • Published: March 16, 2020 2:13 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is set to launch as the cheapest smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in China. The company has already launched the Redmi K30 in 4G and 5G variants in its home market. Now, the company is set to add the Pro variant to the mix. The smartphone will be 5G compatible by default and might even debut as Poco F2 in India. The leak claims that the focus is on offering the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone and other specifications may not be a major focus.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launch: Price, Specifications

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi K30 Pro as “one of the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphones”. There is a possibility that the device could become the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone. There is no word on other specifications but the tipster has a reliable track record. Earlier, it was tipped that Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro will become official towards the end of this month. If the focus is on offering the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone, it has the real potential of becoming Poco F2 in India.

In a separate leak, the details about the camera setup has also made its way to the internet. The latest leak suggests that Redmi K30 Pro will stick with the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor seen on the Redmi K30 series. However, it will have one big differentiator in the form of optical image stabilization. As we observed in our Poco X2 review, the Sony IMX686 is a capable sensor. With OIS, it has the potential to become even better while shooting moving objects.

Other rumored specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a full-screen design with pop-up selfie camera. It is also tipped to support 33W fast charging. Wang Teng, Product Manager at Redmi, had recently hinted that the smartphone could be priced around RMB 3,000 (around Rs 32,000). With the Redmi K30 Pro, Xiaomi will further expand its portfolio of 5G devices across price segments. The Redmi K30 Pro will compete with smartphones from brands like Honor, Oppo and Vivo in its home market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 2:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

PlayStation 5 controllers may have a removable display

Gaming

PlayStation 5 controllers may have a removable display

BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched

Telecom

BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched

Most Popular

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Pebble Twins TWS earbuds review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more

OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch set for March 23

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling
Redmi K30 Pro price hinted by executive

News

Redmi K30 Pro price hinted by executive
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to launch towards the end of March

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to launch towards the end of March
Redmi implements LCD in-display fingerprint scanners

News

Redmi implements LCD in-display fingerprint scanners
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आने वाला है Disappearing Messages फीचर! इस तरह से गायब हो जाएंगे आपके मैसेज

Motorola Razr स्मार्टफोन भारत में 1,24,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन 15 अप्रैल को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

नोकिया ने पेश किया अपना नया डिवाइस, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे ये फीचर

Xiaomi आज लॉन्च करेगी फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ वायरलेस पावरबैंक चार्जर

News

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone
News
Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499
Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more

News

Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more
OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15

News

OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15