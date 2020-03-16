Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is set to launch as the cheapest smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in China. The company has already launched the Redmi K30 in 4G and 5G variants in its home market. Now, the company is set to add the Pro variant to the mix. The smartphone will be 5G compatible by default and might even debut as Poco F2 in India. The leak claims that the focus is on offering the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone and other specifications may not be a major focus.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launch: Price, Specifications

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi K30 Pro as “one of the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphones”. There is a possibility that the device could become the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone. There is no word on other specifications but the tipster has a reliable track record. Earlier, it was tipped that Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro will become official towards the end of this month. If the focus is on offering the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone, it has the real potential of becoming Poco F2 in India.

In a separate leak, the details about the camera setup has also made its way to the internet. The latest leak suggests that Redmi K30 Pro will stick with the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor seen on the Redmi K30 series. However, it will have one big differentiator in the form of optical image stabilization. As we observed in our Poco X2 review, the Sony IMX686 is a capable sensor. With OIS, it has the potential to become even better while shooting moving objects.

Other rumored specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a full-screen design with pop-up selfie camera. It is also tipped to support 33W fast charging. Wang Teng, Product Manager at Redmi, had recently hinted that the smartphone could be priced around RMB 3,000 (around Rs 32,000). With the Redmi K30 Pro, Xiaomi will further expand its portfolio of 5G devices across price segments. The Redmi K30 Pro will compete with smartphones from brands like Honor, Oppo and Vivo in its home market.