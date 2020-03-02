Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China

Xiaomi has sold over one million units of the Redmi K30 series since its launch. The company is reportedly preparing to add a flagship model called Redmi K30 Pro in China soon. Ahead of the launch of this model, Xiaomi has revealed that Redmi K30 sales have crossed the one million mark in its home market. Considering that Redmi K30 was introduced only three months back, it sounds like an impressive feat for the company. The sale includes both the Redmi K30 4G and Redmi K30 5G models available in China.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Sales reach 1 million units

For Xiaomi, the strong demand for the Redmi K30 series should come as a welcome relief. The company is struggling in its home market and has dropped to fifth in terms of market share. According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi had a market share of 9 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, Huawei and Vivo recorded market share of 35 percent and 17 percent respectively. With demand for 5G growing in China, the Redmi K30 series is a value purchase option in Xiaomi’s home market.

As mentioned before, the Redmi K30 is available in 4G and 5G variants in China. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The 4G variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G while the 5G model gets Snapdragon 765G SoC. They come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a microSD card slot in the form of a hybrid SIM slot.

For imaging, there is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Redmi K30 series relies on a dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel shooter. They feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The Redmi K30 supports 27W fast charging while Redmi K30 5G gets 30W fast charging.