comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China: Here is why it's important
News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China: Here is why it's important

News

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 series in China just three months back and has already sold over a million units. The company is now reportedly preparing to launch a pro version of the smartphone.

  • Published: March 2, 2020 11:11 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G main

Xiaomi has sold over one million units of the Redmi K30 series since its launch. The company is reportedly preparing to add a flagship model called Redmi K30 Pro in China soon. Ahead of the launch of this model, Xiaomi has revealed that Redmi K30 sales have crossed the one million mark in its home market. Considering that Redmi K30 was introduced only three months back, it sounds like an impressive feat for the company. The sale includes both the Redmi K30 4G and Redmi K30 5G models available in China.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Redmi K30 Sales reach 1 million units

For Xiaomi, the strong demand for the Redmi K30 series should come as a welcome relief. The company is struggling in its home market and has dropped to fifth in terms of market share. According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi had a market share of 9 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, Huawei and Vivo recorded market share of 35 percent and 17 percent respectively. With demand for 5G growing in China, the Redmi K30 series is a value purchase option in Xiaomi’s home market.

As mentioned before, the Redmi K30 is available in 4G and 5G variants in China. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The 4G variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G while the 5G model gets Snapdragon 765G SoC. They come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a microSD card slot in the form of a hybrid SIM slot.

xiaomi, xiaomi redmi k30, redmi k30 5g

Photo: GizmoChina

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro full design revealed ahead of launch

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro full design revealed ahead of launch

For imaging, there is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Redmi K30 series relies on a dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel shooter. They feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The Redmi K30 supports 27W fast charging while Redmi K30 5G gets 30W fast charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 11:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offering extra 1.5GB daily data with these prepaid recharge plans

Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

Gaming

Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

News

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Most Popular

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update
Poco X2 Phoenix Red variant India sale on March 3

News

Poco X2 Phoenix Red variant India sale on March 3
Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 may launch in India mid-March

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 may launch in India mid-March

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A9 2020 स्मार्टफोन को मिला प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Flipstart Days Sale : इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एक्सेसरीज पर मिल रहा है 80% का डिस्काउंट

Realme Band में होगा क्रिकेट मोड और स्लीप ट्रैकिंग फीचर, 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

नोकिया का 55इंच स्मार्ट TV दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Oppo Reno 3 Pro आज इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices

News

Apple hikes iPhone 8, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices
Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

News

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

News

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 users finally gets Android 10 update