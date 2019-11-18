comscore Redmi K30 leak: Alleged Xiaomi smartphone spotted on a subway
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway ahead of an official launch next year
News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway ahead of an official launch next year

News

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Redmi K30 series sometime next year. The series will succeed the successful Redmi K20 series.

  • Published: November 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-k30-subway-spotted

Image Credit: ITHome

While the Redmi K20 series is doing well in India, it isn’t stopping the Redmi K30 leaks from surfacing online. Recently, Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that the series won’t see the light of the day till 2020. But leaksters seem to be in quite a bit of a hurry. A mysterious smartphone has been spotted on a subway in China, and reports claim it is a Redmi K30 or a Redmi K30 Pro.

As per reports, the device in the photo is indeed an unannounced Xiaomi smartphone. To keep its identity a mystery, the device is covered in a thick case. Despite efforts to shield it from prying eyes, the device is shown sporting a full-screen design with near invisible bezels. It is also seen running a version of MIUI OS, ITHome reports.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leaked details

While details around the Redmi K30 series are scarce at best, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about it. Previous leaks suggest that the series will come with 5G support, and feature a MediaTek SoC under the hood. In comparison, the Redmi K20 launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. In an interview with BGR India, MediaTek had confirmed that the first smartphones powered by its Helio M70 5G modem will arrive early next year. There’s also talk of smartphones featuring a punch-hole display, but it could be restricted to the Pro variant.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion
News
TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion
Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

News

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway

WhatsApp bug via MP4 file triggers snooping concerns

News

WhatsApp bug via MP4 file triggers snooping concerns

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Nebula Purple' color variant launched in Chiina

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Nebula Purple' color variant launched in Chiina

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details

Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer

Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Nebula Purple' color variant launched in Chiina

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Nebula Purple' color variant launched in Chiina
Possible Poco F2 gets 3C certification, could feature 27W Fast Charging

News

Possible Poco F2 gets 3C certification, could feature 27W Fast Charging
Xiaomi launches a new Warm up Cup that is also a 10W wireless charger

News

Xiaomi launches a new Warm up Cup that is also a 10W wireless charger
Xiaomi to launch a 29-inch curved gaming monitor soon

Gaming

Xiaomi to launch a 29-inch curved gaming monitor soon

हिंदी समाचार

Best Xiaomi Phones Under Rs 10,000: हस हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में शाओमी के बेस्ट 10 स्मार्टफोन

Tata Sky यूजर्स घर से दूर रह कर भी मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं 400 से ज्यादा लाइव टीवी चैनल्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 नए 'Nebula Purple' कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile ने 15 नवंबर तक चीटर्स की नई बैन लिस्ट जारी की

Xiaomi Mi SUPER SALE Last Day: Xiaomi के इन 10 स्मार्टफोन को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details
News
Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details
Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer

News

Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer
Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

News

Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why
TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion

News

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion
Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

News

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro