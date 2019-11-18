While the Redmi K20 series is doing well in India, it isn’t stopping the Redmi K30 leaks from surfacing online. Recently, Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that the series won’t see the light of the day till 2020. But leaksters seem to be in quite a bit of a hurry. A mysterious smartphone has been spotted on a subway in China, and reports claim it is a Redmi K30 or a Redmi K30 Pro.

As per reports, the device in the photo is indeed an unannounced Xiaomi smartphone. To keep its identity a mystery, the device is covered in a thick case. Despite efforts to shield it from prying eyes, the device is shown sporting a full-screen design with near invisible bezels. It is also seen running a version of MIUI OS, ITHome reports.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leaked details

While details around the Redmi K30 series are scarce at best, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about it. Previous leaks suggest that the series will come with 5G support, and feature a MediaTek SoC under the hood. In comparison, the Redmi K20 launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. In an interview with BGR India, MediaTek had confirmed that the first smartphones powered by its Helio M70 5G modem will arrive early next year. There’s also talk of smartphones featuring a punch-hole display, but it could be restricted to the Pro variant.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

