Xiaomi Redmi K30 tipped to launch this year, Redmi K30 Pro next year
Xiaomi Redmi K30 tipped to launch this year, Redmi K30 Pro next year

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is rumored to launch with 5G support and use a MediaTek chipset. The Redmi K30 Pro might come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 successor.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 7:36 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment right now. With Realme set to challenge the Chinese smartphone maker with Realme X2 Pro in two weeks time, Xiaomi might be readying a challenger. The Chinese smartphone is reportedly preparing to launch Redmi K30 this year. The Redmi K30 Pro is tipped to launch sometime next year. Xiaomi has not hinted at these devices just yet and this isn’t the first time we are hearing about these devices.

Earlier reports suggested that Redmi K30 will arrive with 5G support. There were also reports of Redmi K30 featuring a hole punch display and MediaTek SoC. Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has detailed the launch timeframe for the Redmi K30 Series. According to Ambhore, the Redmi K30 will launch this year while Redmi K30 Pro will debut next year. If these leaks are right then the Redmi K30 should launch either this month or next month.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 in June this year. There is a possibility that the company is planning a six month refresh cycle for the smartphone. While one would expect a Snapdragon SoC, the leaks hint at use of a MediaTek SoC. The leaks hint at MediaTek SoC with support for 5G mobile telephony. In an interview with BGR India, MediaTek had confirmed the first smartphones powered by its Helio M70 5G modem will arrive early next year.

However, there is even a possibility of Redmi K30 Series using Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 700 series with 5G support. There are also reports of the device using Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. There isn’t much information about the device just yet. The Redmi K30 Pro, tipped for launch next year, might be equipped with Snapdragon 855 successor. The Redmi K30 Series, like its predecessor, is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 when it becomes official.

