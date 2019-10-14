Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display

In August this year, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing revealed that the Redmi K30 will bring next-gen 5G connectivity to the smartphone. Launch details are not available at the moment, but new information has surfaced. Here is all you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 display detailed

At the launch presentation of Redmi 8 in China, Weibing revealed the first look of the next-gen Redmi K-series smartphone. Along with 5G connectivity, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display. It will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with dual front cameras, and the setup looks similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. This also means that the next K-series smartphone will not feature a pop-up selfie camera like the Redmi K20.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G connectivity detailed

In the presentation, Weibing also revealed that the K30 will come with dual 5G support. It will offer both SA (Standalone mode) and NSA (non-standalone) networking. The NSA networking means it will rely on existing LTE infrastructure for tasks such as communication between servers and cell towers. It will not only allow for better connectivity, decrease costs of 5G deployment in new areas.

Talking about the pricing, Weibing mentioned that the Redmi K30 may not be the most affordable 5G smartphone. However, it will follow the cost-effective nature of Xiaomi. It will reportedly ship with Qualcomm 7250 SoC which supports dual-mode 5G (via GSMArena)

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline