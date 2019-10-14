comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display, dual 5G connectivity
News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display, dual 5G connectivity

News

The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K30 is expected to bring next-gen 5G connectivity option. It will also ditch the pop-up selfie camera.

  • Published: October 14, 2019 6:02 PM IST
redmi k30 leak

Via - GSMArena

In August this year, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing revealed that the Redmi K30 will bring next-gen 5G connectivity to the smartphone. Launch details are not available at the moment, but new information has surfaced. Here is all you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 display detailed

At the launch presentation of Redmi 8 in China, Weibing revealed the first look of the next-gen Redmi K-series smartphone. Along with 5G connectivity, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display. It will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with dual front cameras, and the setup looks similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. This also means that the next K-series smartphone will not feature a pop-up selfie camera like the Redmi K20.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G connectivity detailed

In the presentation, Weibing also revealed that the K30 will come with dual 5G support. It will offer both SA (Standalone mode) and NSA (non-standalone) networking. The NSA networking means it will rely on existing LTE infrastructure for tasks such as communication between servers and cell towers. It will not only allow for better connectivity, decrease costs of 5G deployment in new areas.

Talking about the pricing, Weibing mentioned that the Redmi K30 may not be the most affordable 5G smartphone. However, it will follow the cost-effective nature of Xiaomi. It will reportedly ship with Qualcomm 7250 SoC which supports dual-mode 5G (via GSMArena)

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 14, 2019 6:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 event tomorrow: What to expect, where to watch live stream
News
Google Pixel 4 event tomorrow: What to expect, where to watch live stream
Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display

Epic Games blew up its entire Fortnite map and its a black hole now

Gaming

Epic Games blew up its entire Fortnite map and its a black hole now

Dish TV announces festive offer; provides channels at old prices

News

Dish TV announces festive offer; provides channels at old prices

Tecno Camon 12 Air with triple rear cameras, punch-hole display launched in India for Rs 9,999

News

Tecno Camon 12 Air with triple rear cameras, punch-hole display launched in India for Rs 9,999

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Google Pixel 4 event tomorrow: What to expect, where to watch live stream

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display

Dish TV announces festive offer; provides channels at old prices

Tecno Camon 12 Air with triple rear cameras, punch-hole display launched in India for Rs 9,999

PM Narendra Modi has more followers on Instagram

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display
Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more
Xiaomi Redmi 8 set to go on sale today at 12PM on Mi.com, Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 set to go on sale today at 12PM on Mi.com, Flipkart: Price, specifications and features
MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

News

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to launch in India on October 16

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone के अब 399 रुपये वाले पोस्टपेड प्लान में मिलेगा 150GB एक्स्ट्रा डाटा

हुवावे को 5G से बाहर रखने पर भारतीय कंपनियों, ग्राहकों को होगा नुकसान: सीईओ

Flipkart और Amazon पर चल रही है दिवाली सेल, ये हैं टॉप-10 स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Airtel और Vodafone-Idea ने दूसरे नेटवर्क पर फ्री वॉइस कॉल बंद करने पर Jio को किया ट्रोल, जियो ने यूं दिया जवाब

Oppo ने भारत में Oppo A9 2020 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें घटाईं, जानें नई कीमत

News

Google Pixel 4 event tomorrow: What to expect, where to watch live stream
News
Google Pixel 4 event tomorrow: What to expect, where to watch live stream
Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with punch hole display
Dish TV announces festive offer; provides channels at old prices

News

Dish TV announces festive offer; provides channels at old prices
Tecno Camon 12 Air with triple rear cameras, punch-hole display launched in India for Rs 9,999

News

Tecno Camon 12 Air with triple rear cameras, punch-hole display launched in India for Rs 9,999
PM Narendra Modi has more followers on Instagram

News

PM Narendra Modi has more followers on Instagram