Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's "first high-resolution" camera
Xiaomi Redmi K30 to reportedly boast 'world's first high-resolution image sensor'

Weeks before the launch, several important details about the smartphone have already leaked online. These include the processor, connectivity, display design, and the China launch date.

  Published: November 29, 2019 1:59 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 launch poster

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi K30. As part of the series, the company is likely to launch the regular K30 in the coming weeks. K30 Pro is rumored to launch next year. Weeks before the launch, several important details about the smartphone have already leaked online. These include the processor, connectivity, display design, and the China launch date. As previously noted, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will launch the smartphone on December 10, 2019. A new report has surfaced online with new information regarding the upcoming smartphone. This new information seems to be regarding the rear camera sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 camera details

According to GizmoChina, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing claims that K30 will sport the “world’s first high-resolution image sensor”. We are not really sure what that really means. It is possible that the company is talking about its 108-megapixel primary rear camera. However, the company is likely to share more information about the smartphone as the launch event approaches. We already know that the Redmi K30 will feature 5G connectivity with support for SA and NSA network types. This means that Redmi K30 is the first dual-mode Xiaomi 5G smartphone to launch in the market.

The Redmi K30 may also feature the new Sony IMX686 image sensor with a 60-megapixel resolution. According to past reports, the smartphone will come with a dual front-facing camera in a punch-hole cutout. Beyond this, K30 will also likely feature a 6.66-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a likely side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

We already have some ideal hat the K30 will feature the upcoming 7-series processor from Qualcomm. Upcoming 7-series SoC will come with built-in support for dual-more 5G. The smartphone will also likely feature Adreno 618 GPU to handle the graphics department. It is also expected to feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

  Published Date: November 29, 2019 1:59 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
