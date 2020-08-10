comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra could launch with 120Hz display on August 11
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra could launch with 120Hz AMOLED display on August 11

Xiaomi is expected to a few new devices at the event and one of them is said to be the Redmi K30 Ultra.

  Published: August 10, 2020 12:39 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Series

(Representational image)

Xiaomi is all set to host a launch event on August 11, which is to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary. Xiaomi is expected to a few new devices at the event and one of them is said to be the Mi 10 Ultra. It is being rumored that the brand also has plans to unveil a new version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30. The upcoming Redmi phone will come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra to get antimicrobial case, screen protector as part of in-box goodies

This news was reported by a Chinese news site called ITHome. The cited source suggests that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra will arrive with a pop-up front camera design and have a 6.67-inch display. The panel will operate at FHD+ resolution. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. This chip is built on the 7nm process, similar to Snapdragon 865. It offers four Cortex-A77 cores and four Cortex-A55 units. It is equipped with the company’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i launching in India as renamed Mi Note 10 Lite: Expected prices and launch date

It also integrates the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ standards for the fastest and most efficient local wireless connectivity. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra could launch with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM options. At the back of the phone, there could be a 64-megapixel camera, as per previous leaks and rumors. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

It will feature a 4,500mAh battery. For capturing selfies and videos, the device could sport a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. The cited source says that the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra would be unveiled at the event as the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition in China. The Mi 10 Ultra and the aforementioned Mi series phone could be the same handsets with different names for some markets. The brand is likely to clear all the confusion during the event. Apart from phones, Xiaomi is also said to launch a new Mi TV “Master” on August 11.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Best Sellers