Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

Xiaomi is expected to add a new member to its Redmi K30 series. This is widely rumored to be the Xiaomi Redmi K30i. This handset was recently spotted on the TENAA website, which revealed the key specifications of this Redmi phone. Now, a string of new characters in the latest MIUI system code has been spotted, affirming the existence of the Redmi K30i.

The characters suggest that the Xiaomi Redmi K30i will feature a 48-megapixel main camera at the back. The original Redmi K30 5G has “Picasso” codename, and the string also mentions “back_picasso_48m.” Furthermore, it hints that the device will have a total of four cameras at the back. All this suggests that Xiaomi will be swapping the 64-megapixel camera with the 48-megapixel sensor.

The original Redmi K30 smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The latest information was reported by XDA Developers. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Redmi K30i 5G phone will officially be launched in the coming days. The upcoming Redmi phone will likely be the cheapest 5G phone in the Redmi K30 series.

The Redmi K30i is rumored to costs RMB 1,000, which is around Rs 10,740 in India. If the Redmi K30i launches with the mentioned price, it will be great news for many users as they will be getting a 5G phone at a very low price point. It is likely to retain some features of the Redmi K30 5G phone.

Besides, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom was recently spotted on the Google Play listing. It bears the “Imiinpro” code name, which is for the Indian market. It is being reported that the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 Pro phones will make their way to India with the Xiaomi Redmi branding, as suggested by the listing. The rest of the details regarding these phones are still under wraps.