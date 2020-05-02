comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
News

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

News

A string of new characters in the latest MIUI system code has been spotted, affirming the existence of the Xiaomi Redmi K30i.

  • Published: May 2, 2020 6:19 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G main

Xiaomi is expected to add a new member to its Redmi K30 series. This is widely rumored to be the Xiaomi Redmi K30i. This handset was recently spotted on the TENAA website, which revealed the key specifications of this Redmi phone. Now, a string of new characters in the latest MIUI system code has been spotted, affirming the existence of the Redmi K30i.

The characters suggest that the Xiaomi Redmi K30i will feature a 48-megapixel main camera at the back. The original Redmi K30 5G has “Picasso” codename, and the string also mentions “back_picasso_48m.” Furthermore, it hints that the device will have a total of four cameras at the back. All this suggests that Xiaomi will be swapping the 64-megapixel camera with the 48-megapixel sensor.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

The original Redmi K30 smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The latest information was reported by XDA Developers. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Redmi K30i 5G phone will officially be launched in the coming days. The upcoming Redmi phone will likely be the cheapest 5G phone in the Redmi K30 series.

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Also Read

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

The Redmi K30i is rumored to costs RMB 1,000, which is around Rs 10,740 in India. If the Redmi K30i launches with the mentioned price, it will be great news for many users as they will be getting a 5G phone at a very low price point. It is likely to retain some features of the Redmi K30 5G phone.

Besides, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom was recently spotted on the Google Play listing. It bears the “Imiinpro” code name, which is for the Indian market. It is being reported that the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 Pro phones will make their way to India with the Xiaomi Redmi branding, as suggested by the listing. The rest of the details regarding these phones are still under wraps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 2, 2020 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
Sony PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim price in India changed

Gaming

Sony PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim price in India changed

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

News

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart

News

Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart

Realme XT update brings April security patch and fixes: Check details

News

Realme XT update brings April security patch and fixes: Check details

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart

Realme XT update brings April security patch and fixes: Check details

OnePlus Z tipped to launch with Snapdragon 765 SoC, 5G support

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April

News

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
Xiaomi denies linking user data to personally identifiable information

News

Xiaomi denies linking user data to personally identifiable information
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

हिंदी समाचार

Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, दूसरे D2h यूजर्स का रिचार्ज करने पर पैसा कमाने का मौका

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट 7 मई को होगी लाइव, Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble जैसे कई मोड मिलेंगे

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज भारत में 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme X50 Pro और Realme 3 Pro को नए अपडेट के बाद मिले अब ये नए फीचर्स

मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने बताया जियो में आखिर क्यों किया करोड़ों का निवेश

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
News
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

News

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins
Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart

News

Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart
Realme XT update brings April security patch and fixes: Check details

News

Realme XT update brings April security patch and fixes: Check details
OnePlus Z tipped to launch with Snapdragon 765 SoC, 5G support

News

OnePlus Z tipped to launch with Snapdragon 765 SoC, 5G support