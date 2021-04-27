Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched: Price, features, specs

After tons of teasers and leaks, Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in China. The smartphone acts as another member in the Redmi K40 series with better gaming capabilities. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

The device comes with highlights such as a 120Hz display, 67W fast charging, presence of gaming triggers, sound by JBL, and more. Here are all the new Redmi smartphone’s details you need to know. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition price

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition comes in five variants. Each variant has a difference in the RAM/Storage configuration. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 first sale today: Price in India, where to buy

There is the one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000), the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,000), the one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,000), the one with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at CNY 2,399, and the high-end one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,000).

The phone will be available to buy on April 30, as part of its first sale in China.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition features, specs

Touted to be the first Redmi gaming phone (which is lightweight too), the K40 Game Enhanced Edition comes with pop-up shoulder buttons that act as gaming triggers. It also comes with pulsating ambient light around the rear camera module, which will change colours and provide call, message, and more notifications to users.

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR10+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and as said earlier, comes in five RAM/Storage variants.

On the camera front, there is a 64-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. The phone comes with camera features such as AI capabilities, Portrait mode, Beauty mode, Night mode, 4K videos, and more.

It is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, USB Type-C port, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, aerospace heat dissipation system, X-axis linear motor, Game Turbo 5.0, IP53 dust and water resistance, and more.

With a lightweight design and a thickness of 8.3mm, the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition comes in Black, Silver, and White colours. It also has a Bruce Lee Special Edition.