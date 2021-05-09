comscore Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Lite to launch soon, key specs leaked
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Lite could be in the works, specs leaked

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Lite is soon to launch in addition to the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that was launched recently.

redmi k40 game enhanced

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Xiaomi recently introduced its first Redmi gaming phone called the K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The smartphone is soon expected to get a younger sibling in the form of the purported Redmi K40 Gaming Lite, which has started featuring in the rumour mill. Also Read - This Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally: Report

The Redmi K40 Gaming Lite will be another Xiaomi gaming phone and the latest information reveals some of the key specifications it is likely to get. Here’s a look at these details. Also Read - MIUI 13 release on June 25: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones to get, not get the update

Redmi K40 Gaming Lite coming soon

As revealed by the known tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Lite is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip. Also Read - Best Mother's Day tech-based gifts to consider in 2021: Robot vacuum cleaner, earphones, iPad and more

It is expected to come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The screen is most likely to get a punch-hole and a 120Hz high refresh rate.

redmi k40 gaming lite leak

Image: MySmartPrice

The Redmi gaming phone is also expected to get a 5,000mAh battery, which will be slightly smaller than the one seen on the K40 Game Enhanced Edition. However, it is expected to come with support for 67W fast charging, much like its elder sibling.

The device is expected to come with a 64-megapixel main camera like the K40 Game Edition. However, there’s no word on the other camera sensors that will tag along.

Other details regarding the Redmi K40 Gaming Lite remain behind the veil. Plus, there’s no word on when the device will launch.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition at a glance

As a quick reminder, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched last month with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 25GB of storage.

Touted as the first lightweight gaming phone, it gets pop-up shoulder buttons that act as gaming triggers, pulsating ambient light around the rear camera module that changes colours, aerospace heat dissipation system, and more as some of the highlights.

It comes with 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,062mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it supports 5G, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, X-axis linear motor, Game Turbo 5.0, IP53 dust and water resistance, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: May 9, 2021 10:02 AM IST

