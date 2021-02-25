comscore Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro now official: Price, features, specs
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Redmi K40 series officially launched: Here's all you need to know
News

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series officially launched: Here's all you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the new Redmi K40 series as successors to the Redmi K30 lineup.

redmi k40

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has finally launched the much-rumoured Redmi K40 series. The new Redmi K40 series, consisting of the Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and the K40 Pro Plus, has been unveiled via an online launch event in China. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

The new smartphones act as successors to the Redmi K30 series that was launched last year and fall in the mid-range segment with premium specs. All smartphones come with 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series’ SoCs, ‘world’s smallest selfie camera cutout,’ and more features. Also Read - Redmi K40 series launch set for today: Launch time, livestream link, expected specs and price

Further, the Redmi K40 series gets a new design with a vertically-placed rear camera module comprising big sensors, a different gradient back panel, and a middle punch-hole screen. Read on to know more about the new Redmi smartphones. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 with AMOLED display in India possible, hints latest retail box leak

Redmi K40 price, features, specs

The Redmi K40 gets a 6.67-inch E4 TrueTone AMOLED Full HD+ HDR10+ display with a punch-hole in the middle of the top portion. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz Touch Sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865+ and comes in four RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, there is support for Mi 11-like rear camera module, which houses three cameras. The primary camera stands at 48-megapixel, the ultra-wide lens at 8-megapixel, and there is also a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 20-megapixel.

redmi k40

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio system, Dolby Atmos certification, IR blaster, and the usual connectivity options.

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,000) for 6GB/128GB variant, CNY 2,199 (around Rs 24,700) for 8GB/128GB, CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,100) for 8GB/256GB, and CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,300) for 12GB/256GB. This makes the phone a mid-ranger.

Redmi K40 Pro price, features, specs

The Redmi K40 Pro is an elder sibling of the base model, K40, and comes with a few upgrades. While the display remains the same as the Redmi K40, there is an upgraded Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone also gets three RAM/Storage models (6GB/128GB. 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB) as opposed to the four variants of the K40.

The camera department is also the same as the vanilla model of the series, except for the upgraded primary camera, which is rated at 64-megapixel. Other details such as the battery life, OS, connectivity options, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more are the same as the above-mentioned model.

The Redmi K40 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (around Rs 31,400) for 6GB/128GB, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,700) for 8GB/128GB, and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,100) for 8GB/256GB. The phone falls in the upper mid-range price category.

Redmi K40 Pro Plus price, features, specs

The Redmi K40 Pro Plus acts as the eldest sibling of the lot with minor upgrades if you look at both models. While the display, processor, battery, and other features share a resemblance with the Redmi K40 Pro, the difference lies in the main camera, which is configured at 108-megapixel to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and even the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 Pro Plus comes gets a single RAM/Storage option of 12GB and 256GB, which is priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 41,600). This also makes the device an upper mid-ranger.

The Xiaomi Redmi 40 series will be currently available to buy in China via the company’s website and other portals. However, we don’t know when the devices will arrive in India. However, it is rumoured to launch in India as a Poco device.

We will keep you posted on this, hence, stay tuned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2021 7:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 8 with 108MP camera arriving soon in India, company teases
News
Realme 8 with 108MP camera arriving soon in India, company teases
How to read deleted WhatsApp messages [Android]

How To

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages [Android]

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more

How to make sure your passwords are stronger

News

How to make sure your passwords are stronger

Telegram update adds auto-delete feature, home screen widgets: Here's how to use it

How To

Telegram update adds auto-delete feature, home screen widgets: Here's how to use it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Oppo Reno 5 K with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched

Realme 8 with 108MP camera arriving soon in India, company teases

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more

How to make sure your passwords are stronger

New IT Rules: Social media ordered to remove content within 24 hours of order

LiDAR on iPhones, iPads: Is it beneficial, will it come to Android devices?

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first impressions: Decent performer, good battery backup

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Asus ROG 5, OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 13: Top 5 upcoming gaming phones

OnePlus Nord sees limited availability: Will OnePlus 9E replace it in 2021?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more
Six popular smartphones that got cheaper in India recently

Deals

Six popular smartphones that got cheaper in India recently
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 11 का जलवा, बना सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart पर फ्री में मिल रहे Samsung, Realme और Xiaomi स्मार्टफोन, डिटेल में जानें ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy A32 होगा भारत में कंपनी का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

Xiaomi Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro और Redmi K40 Pro+ स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo X60 Series भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च, BIS लिस्टिंग पर हुई स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price
Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Features

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review
How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

Features

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

News

Oppo Reno 5 K with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched
News
Oppo Reno 5 K with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched
Realme 8 with 108MP camera arriving soon in India, company teases

News

Realme 8 with 108MP camera arriving soon in India, company teases
Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more
How to make sure your passwords are stronger

News

How to make sure your passwords are stronger
New IT Rules: Social media ordered to remove content within 24 hours of order

News

New IT Rules: Social media ordered to remove content within 24 hours of order

new arrivals in india

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers