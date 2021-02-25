Xiaomi has finally launched the much-rumoured Redmi K40 series. The new Redmi K40 series, consisting of the Redmi K40, K40 Pro, and the K40 Pro Plus, has been unveiled via an online launch event in China. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

The new smartphones act as successors to the Redmi K30 series that was launched last year and fall in the mid-range segment with premium specs. All smartphones come with 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series’ SoCs, ‘world’s smallest selfie camera cutout,’ and more features. Also Read - Redmi K40 series launch set for today: Launch time, livestream link, expected specs and price

Further, the Redmi K40 series gets a new design with a vertically-placed rear camera module comprising big sensors, a different gradient back panel, and a middle punch-hole screen. Read on to know more about the new Redmi smartphones. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 with AMOLED display in India possible, hints latest retail box leak

Redmi K40 price, features, specs

The Redmi K40 gets a 6.67-inch E4 TrueTone AMOLED Full HD+ HDR10+ display with a punch-hole in the middle of the top portion. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz Touch Sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865+ and comes in four RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, there is support for Mi 11-like rear camera module, which houses three cameras. The primary camera stands at 48-megapixel, the ultra-wide lens at 8-megapixel, and there is also a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 20-megapixel.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio system, Dolby Atmos certification, IR blaster, and the usual connectivity options.

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,000) for 6GB/128GB variant, CNY 2,199 (around Rs 24,700) for 8GB/128GB, CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,100) for 8GB/256GB, and CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,300) for 12GB/256GB. This makes the phone a mid-ranger.

Redmi K40 Pro price, features, specs

The Redmi K40 Pro is an elder sibling of the base model, K40, and comes with a few upgrades. While the display remains the same as the Redmi K40, there is an upgraded Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone also gets three RAM/Storage models (6GB/128GB. 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB) as opposed to the four variants of the K40.

The camera department is also the same as the vanilla model of the series, except for the upgraded primary camera, which is rated at 64-megapixel. Other details such as the battery life, OS, connectivity options, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more are the same as the above-mentioned model.

The Redmi K40 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (around Rs 31,400) for 6GB/128GB, CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,700) for 8GB/128GB, and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,100) for 8GB/256GB. The phone falls in the upper mid-range price category.

Redmi K40 Pro Plus price, features, specs

The Redmi K40 Pro Plus acts as the eldest sibling of the lot with minor upgrades if you look at both models. While the display, processor, battery, and other features share a resemblance with the Redmi K40 Pro, the difference lies in the main camera, which is configured at 108-megapixel to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and even the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 Pro Plus comes gets a single RAM/Storage option of 12GB and 256GB, which is priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 41,600). This also makes the device an upper mid-ranger.

The Xiaomi Redmi 40 series will be currently available to buy in China via the company’s website and other portals. However, we don’t know when the devices will arrive in India. However, it is rumoured to launch in India as a Poco device.

We will keep you posted on this, hence, stay tuned.