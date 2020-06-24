comscore Xiaomi Redmi K40 likely gets MIIT certification details | BGR India
It features the model number M2006J10C and it is not the first time that we have seen this model number. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Xiaomi Redmi K40 here.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi is currently working on launching a number of devices in markets. Most of the unannounced devices either belong to the Redmi series or the CC lineup. However, the company has not really shared any details regarding the devices in the public. As Xiaomi works on the devices behind the scenes, a new report has highlighted the presence of a mystery device. The unannounced smartphone is likely rumored to be the Redmi K40 smartphone. It features the model number M2006J10C and it is not the first time that we have seen this model number. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Xiaomi Redmi K40 here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 gets latest MIUI 11 update with NavIC support, April security patch

Xiaomi Redmi K40 smartphone likely spotted; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, we first saw the device on certification platform 3C. Now, the device has received MIIT certification while sharing some details regarding the connectivity. Taking a look at the certification listing for the device, we get to know that the device features 5G connectivity. This is not surprising as most smartphones are moving to 5G. The report also noted that this information comes almost six months after Xiaomi launched its Redmi K30 5G. It also noted that Xiaomi refreshes its K series every six months. So, the unannounced smartphone is likely the K40 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale in India today: Price, specs and other details

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

The MIIT listing reveals that the device received the certification on June 19, 2020. It shared other technical information in the listing including frequency range, transmit power, bandwidth, and more. Past reports regarding the model number also hit at an even faster-charging technology. Beyond this, other information indicate that the device may do away with a 4G model. This likely makes sense as smartphone makers continue to sell 5G smartphones in markets without any 5G connectivity. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Stable version out for Redmi K30 5G, K30 Pro Zoom, Mi 9 series, and more

Mysterious new Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

Considering the launch timeline, it is also likely that Xiaomi may launch the device in the coming months if not weeks. However, like the K30 lineup, the K40 may also observe a launch that limits the availability to the Chinese market.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 4:12 PM IST

Best Sellers