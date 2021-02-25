Redmi K40 series launch set for today: Launch time, livestream line, expected specs and price

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K40 series today but in its home market China. Under the series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to unveil the long time rumoured Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro. The top-end model of the series is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC while the base option could be powered by Snapdragon 700 series chipset. The Redmi K40 series will succeed the last year’s Redmi K30 series. India launch details haven’t been revealed as of yet. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 with AMOLED display in India possible, hints latest retail box leak

Ahead of the launch, the company itself has revealed some of the key specifications of the Redmi K40 series. Xiaomi recently confirmed that the base Redmi K40 will come packed with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and dual stereo speakers. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be the first to feature Samsung 50MP GN2 sensor

Besides these phones, Redmi is expected to also unveil the new RedmiBook Pro laptop and Redmi Max television models. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to get Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

How to watch Redmi K40 series livestream

The Redmi K40 series launch event will kick off at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST). You will be able to watch the launch event live on the company’s official website, Mi.com. We will update this space once the livestream link is live. Stay tuned.

Redmi K40 series price (expected)

Interestingly, the company has already confirmed the starting price of the Redmi K40 series. The smartphone series will come with a price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 33,600) for the base model. Notably, this is the same as the launch price of the Redmi K30 series launched back in March last year.

Redmi K40 series specifications (expected)

One of the key highlights of the Redmi K40 series will be the hardware. Redmi GM Lu Weibing also confirmed that the Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Rumours suggest that the Redmi K40 will run on Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The company teased the upcoming Redmi smartphones several times ahead of the official release. The teasers have confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will feature E4 AMOLED display developed by Samsung with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Another teaser revealed that the phones will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound. The phones are said to be backed by a 4,520mAh battery.

Some leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the Redmi K40 series will come in 4G and 5G options and feature a 6.67-inch display.