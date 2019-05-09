Xiaomi Redmi may launch laptop alongside Redmi flagship phone on May 13: Report

Xiaomi will reportedly be hosting an event in China on May 13. At the launch event, the company is expected to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered flagship phone. Alongside this phone, it is also said to take the wraps off “one more thing”. A few reports assert that it could be a smart home device. Now, a fresh report suggests that alongside the Redmi flagship, a Redmi laptop will also make its debut.

Similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook, Redmi is said to release “their laptops” alongside the flagship phone. Gizmochina reported that this information was shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. There could be a possibility that we might get to see a Redmi laptop considering that Xiaomi already makes computers. It is basically similar to how Huawei and Honor both sell computers under the MateBook and MagicBook line respectively.

Furthermore, the upcoming Redmi laptop might be available with a cheaper price tag in comparison to Xiaomi’s current offerings. But, the device might also offer toned down specifications or features. The cited source also highlighted that “the Redmi Notebook may be a China-exclusive product.” Currently, there is no information about the new Redmi laptop in terms of features and specifications.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Besides, rumors are rife that the new Redmi flagship phone will be called Redmi K20 Pro. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. There could also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset will be reportedly be equipped with a big 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and a large 4,000mAh battery. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. It will also offer support for 27W fast charging tech, as per a few reports.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the handset might come with a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back of the phone. Separately, is widely rumored to launch a new Mi A3 series soon, which includes Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. The devices are expected to be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712 chipsets.