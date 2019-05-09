comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi may launch laptop alongside Redmi flagship phone on May 13: Report
News

Xiaomi Redmi may launch laptop alongside Redmi flagship phone on May 13: Report

News

Xiaomi is expected to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered flagship phone on May 13. The company might also launch a Redmi laptop on the same date.

  • Published: May 9, 2019 10:45 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air

Xiaomi will reportedly be hosting an event in China on May 13. At the launch event, the company is expected to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered flagship phone. Alongside this phone, it is also said to take the wraps off “one more thing”. A few reports assert that it could be a smart home device. Now, a fresh report suggests that alongside the Redmi flagship, a Redmi laptop will also make its debut.

Similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook, Redmi is said to release “their laptops” alongside the flagship phone. Gizmochina reported that this information was shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. There could be a possibility that we might get to see a Redmi laptop considering that Xiaomi already makes computers. It is basically similar to how Huawei and Honor both sell computers under the MateBook and MagicBook line respectively.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus get limited period discounts along with Airtel offers

Also Read

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus get limited period discounts along with Airtel offers

Furthermore, the upcoming Redmi laptop might be available with a cheaper price tag in comparison to Xiaomi’s current offerings. But, the device might also offer toned down specifications or features. The cited source also highlighted that “the Redmi Notebook may be a China-exclusive product.” Currently, there is no information about the new Redmi laptop in terms of features and specifications.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Besides, rumors are rife that the new Redmi flagship phone will be called Redmi K20 Pro. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. There could also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset will be reportedly be equipped with a big 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and a large 4,000mAh battery. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. It will also offer support for 27W fast charging tech, as per a few reports.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the handset might come with a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back of the phone. Separately, is widely rumored to launch a new Mi A3 series soon, which includes Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. The devices are expected to be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712 chipsets.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2019 10:45 AM IST

Editor's Pick

TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store
News
TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store
Nokia 8.1 update rolling out

News

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders confirm dual rear camera

News

Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders confirm dual rear camera

Xiaomi Redmi laptop my debut on May 13

News

Xiaomi Redmi laptop my debut on May 13

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out

Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders confirm dual rear camera

Xiaomi Redmi laptop my debut on May 13

Apple set to choose location for its first India retail store

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi laptop my debut on May 13

News

Xiaomi Redmi laptop my debut on May 13
New Xiaomi phone with triple camera setup teased

News

New Xiaomi phone with triple camera setup teased
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India sale today: Check offers
Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

News

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P Smart Z pop-up camera के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Top 10 Feature of Android Q : नए एंड्रॉइड क्यू के ये फीचर्स बदल देंगे स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरियंस

BSNL ने STV 47 और STV 198 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, दोगुनी वैलिडिटी के साथ अधिक डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

Livpure Split Inverter Wi-fi AC को दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर मात्र 26,499 रुपये में खरीदें, 1500 रुपये का मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के बाद Samsung के Galaxy Note 10 में होगी UFS 3.0 स्टोरेज

News

TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store
News
TikTok reclaims top spot on App Store and Google Play Store
Nokia 8.1 update rolling out

News

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out
Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders confirm dual rear camera

News

Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders confirm dual rear camera
Xiaomi Redmi laptop my debut on May 13

News

Xiaomi Redmi laptop my debut on May 13
Apple set to choose location for its first India retail store

News

Apple set to choose location for its first India retail store