As the tradition goes Xiaomi launches two Redmi Note series every year. Starting this year the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the Redmi Note 9 series including the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max followed by the Redmi Note 9 a few months later. Some reports now suggest that the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 10. The launch date is yet to be revealed by the company but considering the rumours about the phone flooding the internet, we can expect the device to go official very soon.

The Redmi Note 10 4G model – not sure if there will be a 5G model – has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA benchmarking website with some of the key specifications.

The benchmarking website reveals that the Redmi Note 10 will come packed with a model number M2010J19SC and a massive 6000mAh battery, which is the biggest ever in a Redmi Note smartphone. The listing further reveals that the Redmi Note 10 4G will pack a 6.53-unche screen bundled with dual SIM support. The same smartphone with the same model was previously spotted on China's 3C certification site.

Another Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station shared some more details about the rumoured Redmi Note 10 4G on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The tipster revealed that the smartphone will include an LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340, a triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 8MP selfie camera. While the tipster didn’t confirm the processor that will power the Redmi phone but did mention that it will be an octa-core processor with clock speed of 2.0GHz. The 6000mAh battery is said to come with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is rumoured to be working on two new smartphones right now under the Redmi Note 9 series including the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition. We expect the company to share more details on the two upcoming Redmi devices in the days to come.