comscore Redmi Note 10 features officially revealed before launch in a few days
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi Note 10 features officially teased ahead of March 4 launch
News

Redmi Note 10 features officially teased ahead of March 4 launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi will soon host an online event for the launch of the much-rumoured Redmi Note 10 series, consisting of the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro on March 4.

redmi note 10 specs

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi recently revealed that it will launch the much-anticipated Redmi Note 10 series on March 4, both globally and in India. This comes after a long list of rumours and leaks we have been seeing lately. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global launch on March 4: All you need to know

Now, adding up to the details of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro, we have some official information, which reveals what all features the devices will get. Here’s what has been revealed. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

Redmi Note 10 confirmed features revealed

Xiaomi, after unveiling the launch, has introduced a dedicated micro page for the Redmi Note 10 series, along with a page by Amazon India. Now, the page lists down some of the features coming to the Redmi Note 10. Also Read - Xiaomi deletes tweet after AMOLED wins poll over “Best LCD with 120Hz”

redmi note 10 launch

Image: Redmi

The page suggests that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, meant for gaming. While we don’t have a name, it could be a Snapdragon 732G SoC, as rumoured previously. It will also come with IP52 water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glas protection upfront. Other details include a big battery with fast charging, support for Hi-Res audio, and better haptics.

Information on the design has also been given. The Redmi Note 10 will come with a ‘new’ glass design with a punch-hole on the display. The device is expected to be lightweight. This seems to be true for the Redmi Note 10 Pro too.

What do the rumours say?

Apart from the above details, we have the rumoured specs of both the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro. It is suggested that both the devices, which will succeed the Redmi Note 9 series, will get both 4G and 5G variants leading up to a total of four devices.

The Redmi Note 10 is likely to get an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Note 10 Pro could sport an AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Note 10 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, the Pro variant could come with a Snapdragon 750G chip.

Camera-wise, the Redmi Note 10 could house 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro might come with 108-megapixel quad rear snappers. While the vanilla model might get a 6,000mAh battery, the elder one could get a smaller 5,050mAh battery. Both of them could support 5G and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Although we don’t know the prices, the Redmi Note 10 series is likely to be a budget one and fall under Rs 20,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2021 5:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know
Features
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know
Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Features

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

108MP camera smartphones excite you? Here's a look at those phones

Photo Gallery

108MP camera smartphones excite you? Here's a look at those phones

Xiaomi Mi 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and more: Top 108MP camera phones in pics

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and more: Top 108MP camera phones in pics

How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser

How To

How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser

Redmi Note 10 confirmed to get these features, as revealed by Xiaomi

News

Redmi Note 10 confirmed to get these features, as revealed by Xiaomi

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser

Redmi Note 10 confirmed to get these features, as revealed by Xiaomi

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass end date revealed

Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan gets 50 percent discount

This rumoured iPhone 13 feature could be one of the best additions

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Apple iPhone 13 mini: Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini successor

Top 5 Games Under 50MB: Check the list here

Clubhouse: Here's all you need to know about the popular app

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 confirmed to get these features, as revealed by Xiaomi

News

Redmi Note 10 confirmed to get these features, as revealed by Xiaomi
Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

News

Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing
Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving

News

Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 की डेट आई सामने, इस तरह मिलेगा Winner Pass

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 की लॉन्चिंग का हुआ खुलासा, कीमत भी हुई Leak

Redmi Note 10 series की दिखी पहली झलक, फीचर्स का भी हुआ खुलासा

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

Latest Videos

List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

News

How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser
How To
How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser
Redmi Note 10 confirmed to get these features, as revealed by Xiaomi

News

Redmi Note 10 confirmed to get these features, as revealed by Xiaomi
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass end date revealed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass end date revealed
Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan gets 50 percent discount

News

Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan gets 50 percent discount
This rumoured iPhone 13 feature could be one of the best additions

News

This rumoured iPhone 13 feature could be one of the best additions

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers