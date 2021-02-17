Xiaomi recently revealed that it will launch the much-anticipated Redmi Note 10 series on March 4, both globally and in India. This comes after a long list of rumours and leaks we have been seeing lately. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global launch on March 4: All you need to know

Now, adding up to the details of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro, we have some official information, which reveals what all features the devices will get. Here's what has been revealed.

Redmi Note 10 confirmed features revealed

Xiaomi, after unveiling the launch, has introduced a dedicated micro page for the Redmi Note 10 series, along with a page by Amazon India. Now, the page lists down some of the features coming to the Redmi Note 10.

The page suggests that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, meant for gaming. While we don’t have a name, it could be a Snapdragon 732G SoC, as rumoured previously. It will also come with IP52 water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glas protection upfront. Other details include a big battery with fast charging, support for Hi-Res audio, and better haptics.

Information on the design has also been given. The Redmi Note 10 will come with a ‘new’ glass design with a punch-hole on the display. The device is expected to be lightweight. This seems to be true for the Redmi Note 10 Pro too.

What do the rumours say?

Apart from the above details, we have the rumoured specs of both the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro. It is suggested that both the devices, which will succeed the Redmi Note 9 series, will get both 4G and 5G variants leading up to a total of four devices.

The Redmi Note 10 is likely to get an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Note 10 Pro could sport an AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Note 10 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, the Pro variant could come with a Snapdragon 750G chip.

Camera-wise, the Redmi Note 10 could house 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro might come with 108-megapixel quad rear snappers. While the vanilla model might get a 6,000mAh battery, the elder one could get a smaller 5,050mAh battery. Both of them could support 5G and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Although we don’t know the prices, the Redmi Note 10 series is likely to be a budget one and fall under Rs 20,000.