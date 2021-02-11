Xiaomi is gearing up to bring a new mid-range smartphone in India very soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced on Wednesday that it will officially launch the Redmi Note 10 series in the country in March. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet but we expect the company to reveal more details about the upcoming smartphone series in the days to come. Xiaomi has now revealed that it has partnered with Amazon to bring the upcoming Redmi Note series to the country. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch audio products in India: Bluetooth speaker, neckband earphones teased

The Amazon listing doesn’t reveal any new information about the smartphone series. It just notes that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India next month. The device is listed with a “coming soon” banner. It is expected that the company will launch two devices under the series including the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 is a durable phone as revealed by new durability test: See how

The teaser image on Amazon re-confirms that the Redmi Note 10 series will be camera-focused similar to the successor the Redmi Note 9 series, which launched last year. To recall, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India earlier last year followed by Redmi Note 9 later in 2020.

Redmi Note phones have always been priced under Rs 10,000 while the Pro models carried a price tag of under Rs 20,000. We can expect the same to happen this year as well. However, we are currently unsure of the pricing details of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series.

What we expect from Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed many details about the smartphone yet. But rumours making rounds on the web suggest that the Redmi Note 10 will be a much-upgraded version of the Redmi Note 9. According to the rumours circulating on the web, the Redmi Note 10 will come packed with a 120hz LCD display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5050mAh battery and up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Other rumours reveal that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will include an AMOLED display, in comparison.