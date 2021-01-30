comscore Redmi Note 10 coming to India soon as it gets BIS certification
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 coming to India soon as it gets BIS certification

Xiaomi is expected to release the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro first in China, followed by an India launch in February.

redmi note 9

Representative Image

Xiaomi has been featuring in the news for the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series, which is soon to take place. Both the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro have a number of rumors and leaks, hinting at an India launch likely to take place pretty soon, preferably in February. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date, Google Play Store allows gambling apps

Now, after the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Note 10 has received BIS certification, telling us that the smartphones will make their entry in India in February as per the leaks. Also Read - Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

Redmi Note 10 gets BIS certification

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has recently been spotted on the BIS certification site with a model number ‘M2101K7AI.’ Another Xiaomi smartphone (the Redmi Note 10) with the same model number was seen on FCC. The FCC listing revealed a number of features such as MIUI 12 based on Android 11, dual Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE support. Also Read - Xiaomi's new Mi Air Charge wireless charging tech is 'truly wireless': Here's how it works

For those who don’t know, the Redmi Note 10 has previously been certified websites of Indonesia’s TKDN, Russia’s EEC, and the Pakistan Trade Database, suggesting that the launch is near.

To recall, previously, the Redmi Note 10 Pro was seen on BIS, which gives us an inkling that the Chinese company might launch the 5G variant in India and not the 4G version.

Redmi Note 10 series features, specs, price

While we don’t have concrete information on the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro, rumors suggest that both the devices could get a 120Hz LCD display. While the Redmi Note 10 could feature 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, the Note 10 Pro might have 64-megapixel quad rear snappers.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Although, we don’t a word on the Note 10’s processor.

Recently, both devices’ RAM and storage variants were leaked, courtesy, Ishan Agarwal. As per the leak, the Redmi Note 10 could 4GB/64GB and GB/64GB options, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro might get 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB models.

The Redmi Note 10 is expected to come in gray, white, and green colors, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro could get bronze, blue, and gray color options.

While there is no word on the pricing, the Redmi Note 10 series is likely to be a budget one and fall under Rs 20,000.

  Published Date: January 30, 2021 10:53 AM IST

