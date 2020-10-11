comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support, camera quality

Check out the latest leak on the Redmi Note 10 series which reveals that the next gen Note series will feature support for 5G.

  Published: October 11, 2020 1:26 PM IST
Recent reports have been pointing at Xiaomi releasing a couple of smartphones in the Redmi series following the November holidays. Amidst a bunch of phones including the Mi 10T Chinese version, we also have reports saying the brand will launch the Redmi Note 10 Series. A recent leak by popular Weibo leakster Digital Chat Station, further confirms this. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India

As per the leaked post, the Redmi Note 10 series will have two models. Both will feature an LCD display with a single punch-hole. Similar to the Note series over the last two years, one of the devices will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC while the other will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

The MediaTek variant, which is likely the base Redmi Note 10, will feature a 48-megapixel main camera, in what could be a total of four cameras on the back. Meanwhile, the possibly higher-end variant with the Snapdragon 750G, the Note 10 Pro, is set to feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at a bargain price

Redmi Note 10 expected pricing

The new phones in the Redmi Note series are often priced close to the previous year’s models. Hence, it is possible that we see the base model pop up at about 1,000 yuan (roughly Rs 10,900). Add another 500 Yuan and that could be the starting price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro (roughly Rs 15,000).

Also, looking at the SoCs, it appears that Xiaomi is delivering on the promise to launch more 5G devices in 2020. Previously, the company skipped the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series for China and instead made the premiere of the new series, Redmi 10X. That said, we will have to wait to see which Redmi Note 10-series device would end up reaching the global market in the coming months.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 could come to India soon

In other news, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic wireless headset will now make its debut in India soon. The company has released a small teaser on its official Twitter account that shows the device in its case along with the caption “Coming Soon”. Although the name was not mentioned in the teaser, several sources say it is the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2020 1:26 PM IST

Best Sellers